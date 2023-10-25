Golf: Cruden Bay Golf Club talent Koby Buchan matches dad and two uncles by winning Spence Trophy

Cruden Bay Golf Club’s Koby Buchan kept it in the family when winning the Spence Trophy at Banchory.

Cruden Bay member Koby, 17, etched his name on the trophy alongside his dad Iain, and two uncles Andrew and Scott, after defeating Dylan Boyce, of Murcar Links, by 6&4 in this year’s final.

Koby was three-under-par in the afternoon when the final ended on the 14th green.

Koby said: “I am obviously delighted to win, but there was some great play on the day.

“My morning semi-final against Alastair Hunter, from Ellon McDonald, who lifted the trophy last year, was full of great play.”

Koby, who was also a member of the North-east District Team who won the Scottish Boys Area Team Championship, was three holes up with four holes remaining in the semi-final.

But Ellon’s Alastair birdied the 15th, 16th and the last to force a play-off before losing out with bogey at the 19th.

Koby’s relatives Iain, Andrew and Scott all won the trophy in the 1990s.

Longside’s Jim, 77, says Champion of Champions prize is his lifetime golfing ‘highlight’

Jim Coutts admits winning the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents’ handicap tournament is his greatest feat in golf.

Longside member Jim, 77, beat Auchenblae’s Lindsay Greig at the 20th hole at Banchory.

“It is definitely the highlight of my golf career,” said Jim.

“I joined the club in the early 80s and over the years have won the senior championship six times at Longside.

“It has been an honour to represent Longside this year.

“It was a hard final, played in testing weather, against a tough opponent in Lindsay.

“Most of all, I’d like to thank my caddie Doug Allan for doing a grand job.

“Banchory was in excellent condition. And the hospitality provided afterwards, not only for the players, but for family, was fantastic.

“Praise also has to go the sponsors Aberdein Considine.

“The whole day was excellent – and it was made even more special that my family were there to support me.”