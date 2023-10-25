Golf: Cruden Bay Golf Club talent Koby Buchan matches dad and two uncles by winning Spence Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Cruden Bay Golf Club talent Koby Buchan matches dad and two uncles by winning Spence Trophy

Read our weekly north-east golf round-up, which also includes Longside Golf Club's Jim Coutts.

By Alan Brown
Spence Trophy golf winner 2023, Cruden Bay's Koby Buchan
Spence Trophy golf winner 2023 - Cruden Bay's Koby Buchan. Image: Alan Brown.

Cruden Bay Golf Club’s Koby Buchan kept it in the family when winning the Spence Trophy at Banchory.

Cruden Bay member Koby, 17, etched his name on the trophy alongside his dad Iain, and two uncles Andrew and Scott, after defeating Dylan Boyce, of Murcar Links, by 6&4 in this year’s final.

Koby was three-under-par in the afternoon when the final ended on the 14th green.

Koby said: “I am obviously delighted to win, but there was some great play on the day.

“My morning semi-final against Alastair Hunter, from Ellon McDonald, who lifted the trophy last year, was full of great play.”

Koby, who was also a member of the North-east District Team who won the Scottish Boys Area Team Championship, was three holes up with four holes remaining in the semi-final.

But Ellon’s Alastair birdied the 15th, 16th and the last to force a play-off before losing out with bogey at the 19th.

Koby’s relatives Iain, Andrew and Scott all won the trophy in the 1990s.

Longside’s Jim, 77, says Champion of Champions prize is his lifetime golfing ‘highlight’

Jim Coutts admits winning the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents’ handicap tournament is his greatest feat in golf.

Longside member Jim, 77, beat Auchenblae’s Lindsay Greig at the 20th hole at Banchory.

“It is definitely the highlight of my golf career,” said Jim.

Peter Mutch of sponsor Aberdein Considine with the winner of the 2023 Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents' handicap, Jim Coutts
Peter Mutch of sponsor Aberdein Considine with the winner of the 2023 Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents’ handicap, Jim Coutts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I joined the club in the early 80s and over the years have won the senior championship six times at Longside.

“It has been an honour to represent Longside this year.

“It was a hard final, played in testing weather, against a tough opponent in Lindsay.

“Most of all, I’d like to thank my caddie Doug Allan for doing a grand job.

“Banchory was in excellent condition. And the hospitality provided afterwards, not only for the players, but for family, was fantastic.

“Praise also has to go the sponsors Aberdein Considine.

“The whole day was excellent – and it was made even more special that my family were there to support me.”

More from Golf

An aerial view of work under way on a new ninth hole at Royal Dornoch's Struie Course. Image: Matthew Harris.
Royal Dornoch Golf Club press ahead with new ninth hole at Struie Course
Ewen Ferguson became the third Scot to win the Qatar Masters last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: Race to Dubai heating up as we enter final stretch... but I…
Ivor Robson, the official starter at the Open for 41 years, who has died aged 83. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher on ‘legend’ Ivor Robson, PGA Seniors Championship returning to Trump International Links…
Phil Harrison, the chief executive of the Legends Tour, at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Legends Tour chief executive says PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links will be…
Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies' handicap winner Sheila McNaught. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Golf: Sheila, 64, sinks 20-foot putt to send Evening Express Champion of Champions senior…
Peter Baker celebrates winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Trump International Links to host Staysure PGA Seniors Championship for next three years
The adverse weather conditions that led to play being abandoned at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: SNS
Stephen Gallacher: Greenkeepers were the real winners at a waterlogged Dunhill Links
Peter Mutch of sponsor Aberdein Considine with Evening Express Champion of Champions gents' handicap winner Robert Duncan
Golf: Robert Duncan's 17th hole chip-in sparks late comeback to win Evening Express Champion…
Matt Fitzpatrick playing alongside his mother Susan during day two of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Image: PA.
Dunhill Links: Grant Forrest raises home hopes as he stays in hot pursuit of…
Adri Arnaus during the first day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: SNS.
Dunhill Links: Peter Uihlein, Sebastian Soderberg and Adri Arnaus tied for the lead but…

Conversation