Stephen Gallacher: Race to Dubai heating up as we enter final stretch… but I don’t think I’ll take advantage of shorts ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: Race to Dubai heating up as we enter final stretch… but I don’t think I’ll take advantage of shorts ruling

With only three events left this season, there is so much at stake throughout the DP World Tour, including Tour cards.

Ewen Ferguson became the third Scot to win the Qatar Masters last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Ewen Ferguson became the third Scot to win the Qatar Masters last year. Image: Shutterstock.
By Stephen Gallacher

The Race to Dubai is rapidly heating up – and not least at this week’s Qatar Masters.

Having arrived at Doha Golf Club earlier this week, the heat index is through the roof. It’s absolutely roasting, showing temperatures of about 36 or 37 degrees celsius along with humidity.

The DP World Tour have allowed us to wear shorts, which is a brilliant decision. We are given that permission for certain tournaments when it gets hot, such as when we play in the Far East and the likes of Leopard Creek in South Africa.

It has never happened here before, but we have never played here at this time of year and it’s really hot. I take my hat off to them for allowing that.

I’m not overly sure I will do it – I’ll probably stick with the trousers as I think I’m a bit old school that way.

I tee off at 6.50am local time on Thursday, in a group with Alejandro Del Rey and Daniel Gavins, and I am really looking forward to it.

I have played a lot here over the years and the course is probably one of the best conditioned courses we play on all year. It’s absolutely fantastic.

It is also a course that has been kind to the Scots, going back to Paul Lawrie winning it a couple of times, along with Andrew Coltart.

Paul Lawrie, with wife Marian, after his Qatar Masters triumph in 1999.

In more recent times Ewen Ferguson claimed victory the last time it was here 12 months ago, and he is back to defend his title this time around.

It’s a great tournament – which I’m sure will get a worthy winner.

Tension in the air at Qatar with tournaments within tournaments and Tour cards on the line

In terms of the event itself, there there is a lot on the line.

It’s a big week for a lot of people, for a lot of different reasons. Whether it’s guys getting a card for America, or guys keeping their card, there is a lot happening.

My fellow Scots Marc Warren and Scott Jamieson are needing to do well to keep their card.

Marc Warren.

You can feel the tension around the place – it’s definitely a big one.

When it gets to this time of the year, there are so many different agendas going on, for various reasons.

I think that’s what makes it quite an appealing tournament for television as well.

There is a lot of drama, not only at the top end, but the bottom end as well.

In football, you get to a point in the season where you have teams getting relegated or going into the play-offs, along with European spots. It’s much like that – there are tournaments within tournaments this week.

It has all boiled down to this last tournament before the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, with the season coming to a conclusion at the Race to Dubai next month.

Scots looking to make push towards DP World Tour

While there is a huge amount to play for within the DP World Tour, there are a host of players looking to earn the opportunity to be part of it next season.

There are 16 Scots out in Spain just now looking to earn their card, which is brilliant to see – the more the merrier.

Sam Locke, Sandy Scott and Gavin Hay are among those looking to make a push, along with Michael Stewart, Liam Johnston and Rhys Thompson, who was this year’s Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit winner.

Sandy Scott. Image: PA.

They will be playing at four different venues in Spain from November 2-5 in a bid to reach the final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School – also in Spain – a few days later, so I will be keeping a close eye on that.

There are a few of my mates playing in it and I will be wishing everybody all the best.

We want as many Scots as possible to get to Tour School. By law of percentages, the more people playing in it gives you a better chance of more of them getting on to the Tour.

I will be looking at that closely and hoping the guys do it.

It’s a big time for them. Even if you get through this stage and get to Tour School, sometimes the Challenge Tour is not so much of a downside if you don’t get your card.

There is a lot riding on them for this – so hopefully the guys can do it.

More from Golf

An aerial view of work under way on a new ninth hole at Royal Dornoch's Struie Course. Image: Matthew Harris.
Royal Dornoch Golf Club press ahead with new ninth hole at Struie Course
Spence Trophy golf winner 2023, Cruden Bay's Koby Buchan
Golf: Cruden Bay Golf Club talent Koby Buchan matches dad and two uncles by…
Ivor Robson, the official starter at the Open for 41 years, who has died aged 83. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher on ‘legend’ Ivor Robson, PGA Seniors Championship returning to Trump International Links…
Phil Harrison, the chief executive of the Legends Tour, at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Legends Tour chief executive says PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links will be…
Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies' handicap winner Sheila McNaught. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Golf: Sheila, 64, sinks 20-foot putt to send Evening Express Champion of Champions senior…
Peter Baker celebrates winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Trump International Links to host Staysure PGA Seniors Championship for next three years
The adverse weather conditions that led to play being abandoned at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: SNS
Stephen Gallacher: Greenkeepers were the real winners at a waterlogged Dunhill Links
Peter Mutch of sponsor Aberdein Considine with Evening Express Champion of Champions gents' handicap winner Robert Duncan
Golf: Robert Duncan's 17th hole chip-in sparks late comeback to win Evening Express Champion…
Matt Fitzpatrick playing alongside his mother Susan during day two of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Image: PA.
Dunhill Links: Grant Forrest raises home hopes as he stays in hot pursuit of…
Adri Arnaus during the first day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: SNS.
Dunhill Links: Peter Uihlein, Sebastian Soderberg and Adri Arnaus tied for the lead but…

Conversation