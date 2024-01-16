Willie Miller: Aberdeen must prove lessons have been learned from Darvel nightmare when they face Clyde

Aberdeen must show they have learned from the Darvel disaster as they ready to face League Two Clyde in the Scottish Cup.

Although struggling bottom of Scotland’s fourth tier, Clyde will be desperate to make it difficult for the Dons in the bid to deliver a massive cup shock.

Aberdeen do not have to look too far back in history for an example of what can go wrong against lower-league opposition.

The 1-0 loss to sixth-tier Darvel in January last year was a painful night for everyone associated with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen must take control of the tie on Friday from the offset to ensure there is no chance of another shock.

The Scottish Cup is hugely important to Aberdeen, because let’s face it, who is going to win the league outside Rangers and Celtic with the finances they have? The answer is no-one!

So the only chance of glory is to win a domestic cup, and Clyde offers the opportunity to start the Scottish Cup campaign with a positive result.

Aberdeen Boss Barry Robson must play his strongest team on Friday evening.

There is absolutely no reason why the strongest starting XI are not used against the League Two side.

Aberdeen have been off for a couple of weeks now due to the Premiership winter break, so they will be refreshed and ready to face Clyde.

The Reds must bring a strong performance regardless of the fact Clyde are struggling at the bottom of League Two.

Respect must be given, but at the same time the gulf should be large and Aberdeen should be able to comfortably win the tie.

There are ways to take care of cup ties against lower-league opposition.

Although you give them respect, it is vital to take control of the game from the outset.

There is no excuse for failing to do that.

A key difference between Darvel and Clyde is Darvel were used to winning in their own league when they faced the Dons.

When you are in a winning habit, it brings confidence and you are willing to take on the big guns and believe in being a giant-killer.

Clyde are bottom of League Two and are not in the winning habit.

However, that must be countered with the fact it shouldn’t have mattered what run of form Darvel were on prior to facing Aberdeen.

That tie should have been taken care of because of the huge gulf in where Aberdeen and Darvel were in terms of divisions.

The form Aberdeen displayed in the 3-0 win over Ross County before the winter break is what is required for the rest of the Premiership campaign.

It is also what is required on Friday night against Clyde.

Aberdeen have already played in one cup final this season, although they lost 1-0 to Rangers in the Viaplay Cup showpiece at Hampden last month.

If manager Robson can deliver two cup finals in one season, it would be fabulous.

The Scottish Cup final is the last game of the season and if you are competing in it it sends you into the summer with optimism and hope for the next campaign.

It is remarkable that is is 34 years since the Dons last won the Scottish Cup when triumphing in a penalty shoot-out against Celtic in 1990.

Winning the Scottish Cup is achievable for Aberdeen – just look at St Johnstone, who won the domestic cup double in 2020-21.

St Johnstone also won the Scottish Cup in 2014.

However, you have to bring a consistency of performance to a cup competition.

That is where manager Robson will be at.

He will be looking at the stronger performances in the Premiership and Europa Conference League and will try to bring that to the cup.

Clyde are managed by former Partick Thistle and Dundee United boss Ian McCall, who has a wealth of experience.

He was appointed manager in mid November, and I’m sure his player will be fired-up for this tie.

However, I think it would be too much of a stretch to say Clyde can shock Aberdeen.

Bojan Miovski delivers positive news to Aberdeen

It is good news for Aberdeen leading scorer Bojan Miovski said he is in no rush to leave Pittodrie.

Clubs including Celtic and Southampton have been linked with the North Macedonian international.

Interest and transfer speculation is to be expected for a striker who has already scored 15 goals in all competitions this season.

That is a strong return and continues his scoring form from 18 goals last season.

Hopefully Miovski is still at Aberdeen when the January transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Supporters want to see quality, exciting players like Miovski.

The 24-year-old can find space and has the quality and composure to finish chances when they come along.

Miovski is a player who really excites Aberdeen supporters.

He is also an established international.

Miovski has also proven this season he can score in Europe, with four goals during the Dons’ Euro campaign.

Although he is in no rush to leave, you also have to accept an offer could come in that is too good for the player and club to turn down.

If Miovski stays at Aberdeen beyond the January transfer window and continues to score, that would be great.

However, if the offer is right and he goes – and it is to a bigger club – then I’m sure Aberdeen fans will wish him all the best.