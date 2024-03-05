Murcar Links Golf Club’s Bryan Innes shoots seven-under for Spanish Seniors’ Open top-five place

Murcar Links Golf Club’s Bryan Innes stormed up the final day leaderboard at the Spanish Seniors’ Open at Real Sevilla Golf Club to grab a share of fourth.

Murcar Links amateur Bryan carded a best-of-the-day seven-under-par 65 in the third round to earn crucial amateur rankings points.

Irishman Joe Lyons closed with a 67 to head the 108-man field by four shots on a seven-under 209 total from runners-up Grizot Pascal (France) and Italian Pfoestl Franz.

Former Walker Cup player Jody Fanagan (Ireland), Ramon Luengo Martinez (Spain) and Bryan finished one shot adrift in a tie for fourth on two-under.

Bryan, 54, said: “I’m absolutely delighted. As the season has barely started, I didn’t really have any expectations, but my strong finish has really whetted my appetite for the rest of the year.

“I started with a solid level-par 72 on the opening day and played a really good front nine during my second round.

“However, I dropped six shots in five holes to eventually sign for a five-over 77.

“But during the final round, everything was on point.

“I drove the ball well, my iron-play was excellent and my short game was up to the mark.

“I holed a seven-iron early on over water from 167 yards to get to three-under through five holes, and although I bogeyed the next, I kept attacking.

“I made another five birdies coming in and I didn’t really hole anything from any distance on the green either.

“My final round was a great way to finish the week, and while there are always the feelings of shots that got away, it was a strong performance overall.

“My partner Robert Jenkins, from Royal Troon, and I had also finished tied 12th in the pairs event which preceded the individual competition.

“Hopefully, I will have earned some valuable ranking points which are hard to accumulate and gain entry to other future ranking events.

“With the new season just weeks away, I’m obviously buoyed by my week and I am looking forward to another good year.”

Bryan will bidding to win a record-breaking fourth consecutive Aberdeen Links Championship later this year.

Bryan equalled Bon Accord’s Jack Booth run of three straight wins in the 1950s by beating Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) by two holes in last season’s final.