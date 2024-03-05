Murcar Links Golf Club’s Bryan Innes shoots seven-under for Spanish Seniors’ Open top-five place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Murcar Links Golf Club’s Bryan Innes shoots seven-under for Spanish Seniors’ Open top-five place

The scorching final round meant Bryan finished in a share of fourth at Real Sevilla Golf Club.

By Alan Brown
Bryan Innes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Bryan Innes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Murcar Links Golf Club’s Bryan Innes stormed up the final day leaderboard at the Spanish Seniors’ Open at Real Sevilla Golf Club to grab a share of fourth.

Murcar Links amateur Bryan carded a best-of-the-day seven-under-par 65 in the third round to earn crucial amateur rankings points.

Irishman Joe Lyons closed with a 67 to head the 108-man field by four shots on a seven-under 209 total from runners-up Grizot Pascal (France) and Italian Pfoestl Franz.

Former Walker Cup player Jody Fanagan (Ireland), Ramon Luengo Martinez (Spain) and Bryan finished one shot adrift in a tie for fourth on two-under.

Bryan, 54, said: “I’m absolutely delighted. As the season has barely started, I didn’t really have any expectations, but my strong finish has really whetted my appetite for the rest of the year.

“I started with a solid level-par 72 on the opening day and played a really good front nine during my second round.

“However, I dropped six shots in five holes to eventually sign for a five-over 77.

“But during the final round, everything was on point.

“I drove the ball well, my iron-play was excellent and my short game was up to the mark.

“I holed a seven-iron early on over water from 167 yards to get to three-under through five holes, and although I bogeyed the next, I kept attacking.

“I made another five birdies coming in and I didn’t really hole anything from any distance on the green either.

“My final round was a great way to finish the week, and while there are always the feelings of shots that got away, it was a strong performance overall.

“My partner Robert Jenkins, from Royal Troon, and I had also finished tied 12th in the pairs event which preceded the individual competition.

“Hopefully, I will have earned some valuable ranking points which are hard to accumulate and gain entry to other future ranking events.

“With the new season just weeks away, I’m obviously buoyed by my week and I am looking forward to another good year.”

Bryan will bidding to win a record-breaking fourth consecutive Aberdeen Links Championship later this year.

Bryan equalled Bon Accord’s Jack Booth run of three straight wins in the 1950s by beating Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) by two holes in last season’s final.

Bryan Innes won the 2023 Aberdeen Links Championship. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Bryan Innes won the 2023 Aberdeen Links Championship. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Conversation