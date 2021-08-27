Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
World champion Julian Alaphilippe aiming for more success when Tour of Britain heads to Aberdeen

By Danny Law
August 27, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 27, 2021, 5:43 pm
UCI road world champion Julian Alaphilippe will return to the Tour of Britain next month. Picture courtesy of SWPix.
French star and reigning UCI road world champion Julian Alaphilippe will return to the Tour of Britain next month for the first time since winning the event in 2018.

Alaphilippe will lead the Belgian Deceuninck – Quick-Step team in the Tour of Britain alongside home favourite Mark Cavendish, whose participation in the eight-day race, which finishes in Aberdeen (Sunday 5-12 September), was announced earlier this month.

The eight-stage race starts in Penzance on Sunday September 5 and culminates with a 173km stage from Stonehaven to Aberdeen on Sunday September 12.

Alaphilippe has a perfect record in the Tour of Britain, having claimed the race’s overall title in his sole participation in the event to date.

He also won stage three of the 2018 Tour in Bristol, a victory that sits alongside six Tour de France stage victories and successes in prestigious one-day races such as Milan – Sanremo, Flèche Wallonne and Strade Bianche.

By virtue of his victory in the UCI World Championships in Imola last year, Alaphilippe will be easily recognisable to the many spectators who line the route owing to the historic rainbow jersey that he is entitled to wear.

The end of the rainbow

He said: “I am really looking forward to racing the Tour of Britain, which will be my last in the rainbow jersey, that I have been so proud to wear for the last 12 months.

“I had a successful race in Britain the last time I was there in 2018, and I know it will be a hard-fought race this time.

“It will be the perfect race for me to take on, ahead of the world championships. We come here with a strong team and will look to race hard, as we always do.”

Alaphilippe’s famed attacking prowess will automatically make him one of the favourites for the 2021 Tour of Britain, which begins in Cornwall on Sunday 5 September and includes a hill-top finish on the Great Orme, Llandudno (stage four).

Live coverage will be available on ITV4 in the UK, as well as in over 150 countries worldwide.

