Inverness’ Alasdair Prott the only home survivor from day one of Springfield Scottish Squash Open, with three more Scots entering round two

Inverness’ Alasdair Prott was the only Scottish player to progress from the first round of the Springfield Scottish Squash Open in his hometown on Wednesday.

The first day of action at Inverness Tennis and Squash club saw eight men’s ties and six women’s ties take place.

Wildcard Prott was the Scottish success story, triumphing 3-2 (11-3, 6-11, 11-1, 4-11, 11-1) against Englishman Connor Sheen to set up a second round match against fourth seed Jakub Solnicky from the Czech Republic at 5.30pm today.

Prott the only home survivor on Day One … results, roundup and photos :https://t.co/cGGTsklGfW pic.twitter.com/h9XpZUz02U — Scottish Squash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Scottish_Squash) September 22, 2021

There was no such joy for fellow Invernessian Martin Ross, who fell to a 3-0 (11-1, 11-7, 11-8) loss to England’s Nick Wall, while Elgin’s Fergus Richards was also defeated 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-9) in an epic 45-minute encounter.

In the women’s draw, Scots Catherine Holland, Lucy Murchie and Katriona Allen were defeated at the first hurdle.

Three more home players enter the competition in today’s second round, with Georgia Adderley taking on Spaniard Sofia Mateos (12 noon), while top Scottish seed Alison Thomson faces Egypt’s Rana Ismail (2pm) in the women’s draw.

In the men’s event, Perth’s Rory Stewart will take on Wall at 8pm.