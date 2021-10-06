Matthew Nixon wins Tomatin Highland Golf Links 54-hole Pro-Am by four shots

Matthew Nixon feared he had forgotten how to play links golf after an eye-opening practice round but his concerns proved unfounded as he eased to victory in the Tomatin Highland Golf Links 54-hole Pro-Am.

The 32-year-old from Cheshire, who led by two shots overnight after his opening rounds at Royal Dornoch and Castle Stuart, completed the job at Nairn with a closing five-under 66 for a 16-under 197 and a four-shot victory over defending champion, Tom Higson.

Nixon, a winner of the Boys’ Amateur Championship at Royal Aberdeen back in 2006, arrived in the north of Scotland at the weekend to tune up for this celebration of links golf but his early preparations didn’t provide many good omens.

“I played nine holes at Nairn on Saturday, it was blowing a gale and it felt like the hardest course in the world,” said the former European Tour player.

“I felt like I’d forgotten how to play links golf. It turned out pretty good in the end.”

Nixon finished with a flourish at Nairn, holing raking birdies putts of over 40-feet at both the 16th and 17th to gild the lily.

Nixon was a runner-up in the Russian Open on the main European circuit in 2013 and posted four other top-10s during his spell at the top table.

🤩 The sun shines over the links as the final round of the @Tomatin1897 @HighGolfLinks gets underway at @RoyalDornochGC, @CastleStuart and @NairnGolfClub. Who will claim the top prize this afternoon? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/lpizhozcPq — PGAScotland (@PGAScotland) October 6, 2021

This success on Scottish soil was his first “proper” win in a professional career that started 12 years ago.

“I’ve won the odd one day event but sleeping on a lead and winning a three round event is really nice,” added Nixon, who was forced to pull out of playing in the event a year ago when his travelling companion had a coronavirus scare en route.

“We were on the road and had reached Gleneagles but we had to turn around, go home and self-isolate.”

Nixon savoured something of a double Scotch as he led the amateur trio of Chris Exton, Adam Wells and Anthony Cavanagh to victory in team stableford competition with 275 points.

He added: “We had an absolute ball. The sponsors do an unbelievable job and I couldn’t recommend this event enough. The three courses are simply superb. It’s a lovely one to win.”

Runner-up Higson closed with a 67 at Royal Dornoch for a 12-under total while Sam Broadhurst blasted a thrilling nine-under 61 there to barge his way into a share of third on 10-under with Stephen Gray, Greig Hutcheon, Conor O’Neil, Harry Boyle, Danny Young and Chris Currie.