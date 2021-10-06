Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matthew Nixon wins Tomatin Highland Golf Links 54-hole Pro-Am by four shots

By Reporter
October 6, 2021, 6:40 pm Updated: October 6, 2021, 6:58 pm
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CATHERINE KOTZE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10019017ae) Matthew Nixon of England plays a shot during the South African Open Golf Championship at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 December 2018. South African Open Golf Championship, Johannesburg, South Africa - 08 Dec 2018; 0e4f3a09-b7f2-4d6d-a851-304fefaa4faa
Matthew Nixon feared he had forgotten how to play links golf after an eye-opening practice round but his concerns proved unfounded as he eased to victory in the Tomatin Highland Golf Links 54-hole Pro-Am.

The 32-year-old from Cheshire, who led by two shots overnight after his opening rounds at Royal Dornoch and Castle Stuart, completed the job at Nairn with a closing five-under 66 for a 16-under 197 and a four-shot victory over defending champion, Tom Higson.

Nixon, a winner of the Boys’ Amateur Championship at Royal Aberdeen back in 2006, arrived in the north of  Scotland at the weekend to tune up for this celebration of links golf but his early preparations didn’t provide many good omens.

“I played nine holes at Nairn on Saturday, it was blowing a gale and it felt like the hardest course in the world,” said the former European Tour player.

“I felt like I’d forgotten how to play links golf. It turned out pretty good in the end.”

Nixon finished with a flourish at Nairn, holing raking birdies putts of over 40-feet at both the 16th and 17th to gild the lily.

Nixon was a runner-up in the Russian Open on the main European circuit in 2013 and posted four other top-10s during his spell at the top table.

This success on Scottish soil was his first “proper” win in a professional career that started 12 years ago.

“I’ve won the odd one day event but sleeping on a lead and winning a three round event is really nice,” added Nixon, who was forced to pull out of playing in the event a year ago when his travelling companion had a coronavirus scare en route.

“We were on the road and had reached Gleneagles but we had to turn around, go home and self-isolate.”

Nixon savoured something of a double Scotch as he led the amateur trio of Chris Exton, Adam Wells and Anthony Cavanagh to victory in team stableford competition with 275 points.

He added: “We had an absolute ball. The sponsors do an unbelievable job and I couldn’t recommend this event enough. The three courses are simply superb. It’s a lovely one to win.”

Runner-up Higson closed with a 67 at Royal Dornoch for a 12-under total while Sam Broadhurst blasted a thrilling nine-under 61 there to barge his way into a share of third on 10-under with Stephen Gray, Greig Hutcheon, Conor O’Neil, Harry Boyle, Danny Young and Chris Currie.

