Athletics: Deeside’s Robbie Simpson expecting strong competition in Grand Trail des Templiers 80k ultra trail race

Banchory’s Robbie Simpson faces some familiar world class opposition when he competes in the Grand Trail des Templiers 80k ultra trail race at Millau in southern France on Sunday.

John Albon, the 2019 world long distance trail running champion, is among the elite group of endurance athletes planning to compete.

The Norway-based Great Britain international got the better of Deeside runner Simpson when they clashed in the Orsières-Champex-Chamonix 55k race at the prestigious Ultra Trail Mont Blanc running festival in August.

And Swedish runner Petter Engdahl, who was third behind Albon and Simpson in that epic alpine contest, has also signed up.

Simpson said: “I spoke with Jon earlier in the week and he confirmed he plans to run, although it has been a late decision by him. Despite that, I’m sure he wouldn’t be making the journey if he didn’t believe he was in shape to win.

“I know Petter well and he has also been running well all year and will be a strong competitor.

“There’s also the French runner Sebastien Spehler. He has won this race a few times in the past and I’d reckon he might be favourite to win again.”

The Templiers course includes more than 3,500metres of ascent as it winds its way through forested mountains and limestone plateaux within the spectacular setting of Grands Causses national park.

Simpson said: “It’s the equal longest race I’ve done, as I ran a similar distance when finishing fifth in the North Cape 80k in California a couple of years ago.

“It’s difficult to know how to handle the Templiers course.

“The first half is quite fast, but then it begins to climb. The final 10k is the toughest part as it includes the biggest climbs and the roughest and most technical trails.

“Spehler usually starts fast, but I’m not sure if I should try to go with him as there’s a risk I might fall apart later on. I’m confident of my form over 50k or 60k, but 80k is another matter. But I’ve done a couple of back to back runs totalling about 75k, so hopefully I’ll be fine.

“The winning time is usually between six and seven hours.

“The race starts at 5.15am, so we will be running for more than two hours in darkness using head torches.”

This will be the second time Simpson has attempted to compete in the famous race and he’s hoping to get the job done on this occasion.

Two years ago, after making the long journey to the south of France, a severe storm – accompanied by ferocious thunder and lightning – forced organisers to cancel the event because of safety concerns.

Simpson said: “It was such a long way to go for nothing, so fingers crossed the weather is ok this time.”

Megan Keith among north athletes representing teams at Scottish cross country relay championships

Inverness athlete Megan Keith is to spearhead Edinburgh University’s bid to win the women’s title for a fifth season in a row at the Scottish cross country relay championships on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Great Britain international will be full of confidence when she tackles the 4k course at Scone Palace following her impressive victory in the British Cross Challenge junior women’s race at Cardiff last weekend.

Keith, who recently started studying for a sports science degree, has her sights set on December’s European championships in Ireland, but is keen to compete this weekend.

She said: “It will be interesting to see how it goes. We have so many people to choose from, so it’s difficult to get it right.”

Aberdeen’s Kirsty Purcell is in line for place in Edinburgh’s first choice team of four after her fine performance in the East District relays a fortnight ago, when the former Hazlehead Academy pupil recorded the fourth fastest time of the day.

In the men’s race, Aberdeen AAC will field the same quartet which won bronze medals at the East championships.

Michael Ferguson, Myles Edwards, Aaron Odentz and Fearghas Thomson will carry the north-east club’s hopes of achieving a podium position.

Central AC, who could include Strathpeffer athlete Hamish Hickey in their first choice quartet, are favourites to win for the third season in a row.

Ultra distance specialist Jason Kelly will lead the Metro Aberdeen side, while teenager Lucas Cairns is expected to head the challenge from Inverness Harriers.

Inverness Harriers, Aberdeen AAC and Ross County AC will also field strong teams in the young athlete’s championship races.

Wild will threaten own record in Glenmore outing

Lochaber’s Finlay Wild is in the sort of shape which suggests he could break his own course record in Saturday’s Meall a`Bhuachaille race at Glenmore.

The Fort William athlete set the current mark when the race was last held, in 2019, when he completed the 13k route – which includes 720m of climbing – in precisely one hour. It was his third win in four years and he is clear favourite to add to that tally this weekend.

Wild showed his current form when breaking the Cioch Mor race record at Dingwall earlier in the month to collect Scottish championship gold.

His rivals this weekend include Edinburgh-based Irishman Eoin Lennon (Carnethy), who is a past winner of the Ben Rinnes hill race.

Scotland international James Espie, who helped Deeside Runners win the mixed team category in the British fell running relay championships in Cumbria last weekend, is also in the line-up.

Robin Howie, bronze medallist behind Wild at the Scottish championships, will lead the challenge from host club Highland Hill Runners.

Al Anthony (Ochil Hill Runners), the Scottish over-40 age group champion and winner of the recent Morven hill race, is another contender for one of the podium positions.

Kirstie Rogan, the Scottish championship silver medallist, should feature strongly in the women’s race. The Moray-based athlete is part of a strong Highland Hill Runners squad, which also includes Caroline Marwick and Monica Padilla.

Kirsty Campbell, another member of the successful Deeside team at the British relays, will also aim to do well, as will Stonehaven’s Erin Mcfaden, who was fourth at the Scottish championships.

There’s also the intriguing possibility of seeing former world mountain running trophy winner Angela Mudge (Carnethy) on the start line. Despite being in the veteran category, she should not be discounted.