Scotland head coach Shane Burger ‘inspired’ by his side after T20 World Cup progress

Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger feels inspired by his team on their memorable T20 World Cup run.

Victory over Oman on Thursday sealed their progress to the Super 12 of the tournament, seeing them top the group and finish with three wins from three.

Scotland triumphed by eight wickets over Oman in Muscat, following on the back of wins over Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea.

They will now test themselves against India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan and one of Namibia or Ireland in their next group. Their next fixture is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Monday.

Burgers said: “I’m just incredibly happy for this group. To win this game in the fashion that we did is testament to all the hard work that the boys have put in. This team has been nothing short of inspiring.

“The ability to top a group like we have done I think sends a really strong message not only to the Scottish public but also the cricketing world. We’re incredibly happy and proud right now and we’ll just take a couple of days to let it settle in and just enjoy it because this is why we play the game, this is why we put all the hard work in, to experience times like this and the guys need to enjoy it because they deserve it.

“I thought our bowlers were exceptional. I thought our fielding display bar one or two little slips here or there was excellent. We really have put a full performance together this evening.

“We’ve been waiting for it, and I think it’s fitting for Richie Berrington to get the winning runs in the fashion that he did.”