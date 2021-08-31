Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golf: Westhill’s Dylan battles back from four-down back nine deficit to win Champion of Champions semi-final

By Alan Brown
August 31, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Dylan Singer.
Dylan Singer.

Dylan Singer battled back from the brink to book his place in the Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s handicap final after an extra-time thriller.

Westhill member Dylan, 23, was four down on the 13th tee in his semi-final match against Cruden Bay’s Jon Roberts.

However, Dylan turned the match on its head to win at the first extra hole.

Maintenance technician Dylan said: “It’s not easy to describe what happened. I thought it was all over.

“The semi was another enjoyable round. Jon is a good golfer, full of character.

“Somehow I managed to claw myself back in the game with a run of birdie-par-birdie from the 13th to get back to just one down.

“Jon used his final shot well at the 16th to double his lead again, so I was two down with two holes to play.

“However, I finished par, birdie to square the game at the last.

“So it was back down the first and my par was good enough to seal the victory.

“I’m looking forward to see what the final brings and hopefully can take home the victory to Westhill!

“I’ve only played Newburgh once and I don’t really know much about the course, so I will make use of the practise round before the final, that’s for sure!”

Dylan will take on Keith’s Michael Laird, 48, in the final at the Aberdeenshire course on Sunday, September 12.

Michael defeated Liam Hadden, of Bon Accord, by 5&4 in the other semi-final.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the competitions by providing £1,600 of vouchers for the four Champion of Champions tournaments.

The winners of the men’s handicap, men’s scratch, ladies’ handicap and ladies’ scratch will all receive £200.

The four runners-up will win £100 each, while the eight semi-finalists will earn £50.

North-east Alliance returns

Kemnay will host the first competition of the new North-east Alliance season on Wednesday, September 8.

The Alliance’s annual meeting will be at Portlethen on Monday, September 6 at 7pm.

Portlethen will also stage the Scottish Alliance Championships at the beginning of October.

NORTH-EAST ALLIANCE FIXTURES

SEPTEMBER

8 – Kemnay.

15 – McDonald Ellon.

22 – Newmachar (Hawkshill).

29 – Aboyne.

OCTOBER

5-7 – Scottish Alliance Championships at Portlethen.

13 – Ballater.

20 – Oldmeldrum.

27 – Peterculter.

NOVEMBER

3 – Banchory.

10 – Fraserburgh.

17 – Newmachar (Swailend).

24 – Strathlene.

DECEMBER

1 – Montrose.

JANUARY

5 – Inverallochy.

12 – Cruden Bay.

19 – Murcar Links.

26 – Spey Bay.

FEBRUARY

2 – Peterhead.

9 – Montrose.

16 – Buckpool.

23 – Newburgh.

MARCH

2 – Kintore.

9 – Championship Round 1 at Fraserburgh.

16 – Championship Round 2 at Portlethen.

17 – Pro-Am (tbc).

23 –  Kippie Lodge Shoot-out.

