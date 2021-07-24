Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boxing event to raise funds for mental health charity

By James Reid
July 24, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Fundamental Boxing organisers Liam Todd, left, and Nicky Adams have arranged the event to raise funds for Mental Health Aberdeen.
Fundamental Boxing organisers Liam Todd, left, and Nicky Adams have arranged the event to raise funds for Mental Health Aberdeen.

A boxing event will take place in Aberdeen this evening to help raise funds for a local mental health charity.

The Fundamental Boxing show will take place in front of 120 spectators at the Best Western Hotel on Lang Stracht.

The card will feature a mixture of novice and experienced fighters with the event helping raise funds and awareness for Mental Health Aberdeen.

Organisers Nicky Adams and Liam Todd admitted it has been a challenge to organise the event.

Some of the boxers who have spent nine weeks training to take part in the event for Mental Health Aberdeen.

Adams said: “It has been nine long and extremely difficult weeks but we have worked tirelessly to put on the best show we can.

“We are thankful to Mental Health Aberdeen for allowing us to help them and raise awareness to an ever-growing and ever-present problem.

“We are looking to put on another show by the end of the year once restrictions are lifted and we’re confident we can knock it out of the park.”

Mental Health Aberdeen is a local charity that provides counselling and information to adults and young people experiencing difficulties with their mental health and wellbeing.

For more details about the show visit the Fundamental Boxing Facebook page.

