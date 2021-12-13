Bowls: Double success already in December for Garioch ace Jason Banks

An error occurred. Please try again.

December has already proved to be quite a month for Garioch Indoor Bowling Centre’s IIBC World Junior Singles Champion Jason Banks.

Banks defeated significant competition to win the Scottish Indoor Bowling Association (SIBA) award for the gents’ young player (under 25) of the year for the 2019/20 season.

Nominated along with Scottish Junior Singles Champion Stephen Lowrie and Scottish Under 21 Champion Darren Weir, Jason was thrilled to come up trumps, having been shortlisted previously.

Banks said: “This is the first time I have won the award, having been a nomination twice in the past, so it was a nice feeling to finally win it, especially with the amount of talented young bowlers we have in Scotland.”

In addition to the gong, at this month’s Taylor Bowls National Singles Finals held at West Lothian IBC, Jason also won the SIBA Gents National 2-Bowl pairs with his father Colin for the second time.

They beat the 2014 four bowl pairs champions Ronnie Duncan and Colin Walker in the final.

Banks also came runner-up in the Gents National Singles, losing out 21-19 to Michael Stepney, from Elgin, having defeated Jak Miller (Aberdeen) 21-8 in the last four.