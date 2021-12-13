Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bowls: Double success already in December for Garioch ace Jason Banks

By Reporter
December 13, 2021, 12:17 pm
Jason Banks of Garioch Indoor Bowling Club.
Jason Banks of Garioch Indoor Bowling Club.

December has already proved to be quite a month for Garioch Indoor Bowling Centre’s IIBC World Junior Singles Champion Jason Banks.

Banks defeated significant competition to win the Scottish Indoor Bowling Association (SIBA) award for the gents’ young player (under 25) of the year for the 2019/20 season.

Nominated along with Scottish Junior Singles Champion Stephen Lowrie and Scottish Under 21 Champion Darren Weir, Jason was thrilled to come up trumps, having been shortlisted previously.

Banks said: “This is the first time I have won the award, having been a nomination twice in the past, so it was a nice feeling to finally win it, especially with the amount of talented young bowlers we have in Scotland.”

In addition to the gong, at this month’s Taylor Bowls National Singles Finals held at West Lothian IBC, Jason also won the SIBA Gents National 2-Bowl pairs with his father Colin for the second time.

They beat the 2014 four bowl pairs champions Ronnie Duncan and Colin Walker in the final.

Banks also came runner-up in the Gents National Singles, losing out 21-19 to Michael Stepney, from Elgin, having defeated Jak Miller (Aberdeen) 21-8 in the last four.

