Shinty: Kinlochshiel v Newtonmore is opening-day cracker as fixtures revealed

By Bill McAllister
February 14, 2022, 7:14 pm
Kinlochshiel captain Keith MacRae lifts the Camanachd Cup. Ally Nixon also
Newtonmore will visit Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel in the plum fixture of the Mowi Premiership’s opening day.

New co-manager Norman MacArthur welcomes the tough task.

“It’s obviously challenging to face last year’s form team right away on their own park”, he said. “But it’s fine as far as I’m concerned.

“We’re rebuilding and we need to see where we are – and starting with the hardest possible game will help us find out. It should be a cracker.”

With two friendlies cancelled due to the weather, Newtonmore have no fixture on January 26, so are desperate to face Caberfeidh at The Eilean this weekend to avoid visiting Shiel without a warmup match.

After their March 5 trip to Balmacara, MacArthur’s men have a home game with Glasgow Mid Argyll followed by a visit to Kyles Athletic in a tricky start.

Reigning Premiership champions Kingussie start with home games against Caberfeidh and Kilmallie under new skipper Savio Genini, then a difficult double away to Lovat and home to Kinlochshiel.

New Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans has been dealt a difficult hand with three of their first four games away from Mossfield, starting with a visit to promoted Fort William.

The other promoted side, Glasgow Mid Argyll, will be at home to Kyles Athletic.

In a wide-open National Division in which five of the eight teams can be considered promotion candidates, the opening day brings two ‘hot potato’ clashes of hopefuls – Skye head for Oban Celtic while Inveraray host Glen Urquhart.

Fixtures 

March 5

Premiership: Fort William v Kyles, Kilmallie v Lovat, Mid Argyll v Oban Camanachd, Kingussie v Caberfeidh, Kinlochshiel v Newtonmore

National Division: Aberdour v Beauly, Inveraray v Glen Urquhart, Strathglass v Lochaber, Oban Celtic v Skye

March 12

Premiership: Caberfeidh v Kinlochshiel, Kyles v Kilmallie, Newtonmore v Mid Argyll, Oban Camanachd v Fort William (Kingussie free day, Lovat idle)

National Division: Beauly v Strathglass, Glen Urquhart v Aberdour, Lochaber v Oban Celtic, Skye v Inveraray

March 19

Premiership: Fort William v Lovat, Mid Argyll v Caberfeidh, Kingussie v Kilmallie, Kinlochshiel v Oban Camanachd, Kyles v Newtonmore

National Division: Aberdour v Skye, Beauly v Glen Urquhart, Inveraray v Lochaber, Strathglass v Oban Celtic

March 26

MacTavish Cup first round. Premiership: Lovat v Kingussie

April 2

Premiership: Caberfeidh v Kilmallie, Mid Argyll v Kyles, Kingussie v Kinlochshiel, Lovat v Oban Camanachd, Newtonmore v Fort William

National Division: Glen Urquhart v Strathglass, Lochaber v Aberdour, Oban Celtic v Inveraray, Skye v Beauly

Shiel start cup defence v Lovat

Kinlochshiel, who lifted the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup for the first time last October, will be at home to eight-time winners Lovat in the first round on March 26.

This duel is a repeat of last September’s Camanachd Cup final when the Wester Ross men won 3-1.

Newtonmore, who won the trophy four times in succession to 2019, will be at home to Lochaber, while 2015 winners Glen Urquhart tackle Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer.

The other ties are Kilmallie v Inverness, Strathglass v Fort William and Glengarry v Skye. Beauly and Kingussie receive byes.

