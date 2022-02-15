Winter Olympics: Aberdeen skier Kirsty Muir misses out on Slopestyle podium finish – but hopes to have inspired young people in debut games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winter Olympics: Aberdeen skier Kirsty Muir misses out on Slopestyle podium finish – but hopes to have inspired young people in debut games

By Reporter
February 15, 2022, 9:29 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 11:50 am
Great Britain's Kirsty Muir competes in the final run of the Women's Slopestyle Final.
Great Britain's Kirsty Muir competes in the final run of the Women's Slopestyle Final.

Kirsty Muir dropped in to another Olympic final with her favourite Arctic Monkeys song ringing in her headphones.

And the lyric: ‘The middle of an adventure, such a perfect place to start’ never seemed more appropriate.

These have been a tough Games for Team GB, medals have been a bit like the snow – distinctly short in supply.

Indeed, with five days of competition to come, the scorers have yet to be troubled, raising the prospect of a first Olympics without a medal in three decades … no pressure then Bruce Mouat in the men’s curling.

That inquest will start soon enough, but there is no doubt Muir will survive unscathed, the undisputed breakthrough act of Team GB’s Beijing travellers.

Freestyle skier Muir will be back to school next week, but admits she’s learned some big lessons from her debut Olympic experience, as Team GB’s youngest member, aged just 17, followed her fifth place in the Big Air with eighth in the Women’s Slopestyle.

Muir’s silver medal at the Youth Olympics in Lausanne two years ago underlined her potential, and this was an impressive big stage graduation – although it’s a sign of her confidence in her own abilities that she left feeling she could have done better.

“I was happy to make another final, but the overall feeling is probably still disappointment,” Muir said.

“The girls up there have smashed it, but I really hoped I could be in the running, too.

“I’ve learned a lot and I’ve got a lot to work on. This sport is moving at such a fast rate and that gives me the motivation to keep training hard.”

Great Britain’s Kirsty Muir finished eighth in the Women’s Slopestyle final. 

With her millions of followers on social media, China’s Eileen Gu, who scored Slopestyle silver to add to Big Air gold, is helping to raise the profile of the sport.

Muir was again the youngest in this Olympic final, but Gu is just a few months older – and will be the one to chase as the Olympic countdown resets to Milano-Cortina in four years’ time.

“I think we can definitely get some more people just seeing our sport and getting involved,” said Muir. “I really hope some young people can get involved with it, I hope this maybe inspired them.”

Back to Bucksburn Academy

Muir expects she’ll be back at Bucksburn Academy, where she is studying her Highers, next week.

From flying high at the Olympics, and being tweeted on social media by Judy Murray, it’ll be back to earth with a bump.

“I’ve got a lot of work to catch up on,” she added.

“This is my last year in school and I’m thinking I might take a gap year to focus on my skiing – we’ll just see.”

After two seventh places in her previous Olympic finals, team-mate Katie Summerhayes was still smiling after finishing one place behind Muir in ninth, with Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud taking gold.

“I thought that I could get on that podium,” she admitted.

“But the thing that has changed for me is just that I had so much fun, it was a different kind of vibe for me. I wanted to go out and enjoy myself and I feel like I did that.

“The past two Olympics I’ve been in tears at the bottom and I’m absolutely cheesin’ now, so I’m really happy.”

Summerhayes, now 26, knows what it’s like to be dubbed the ‘next big thing’ after becoming the youngest British woman to win a World Cup skiing medal aged 19.

But she’s no doubt Muir has what it takes.

“She can definitely be up there on the podium,” she added. “She just needs to keep training and keep enjoying it. She knows exactly what she needs to do.”

