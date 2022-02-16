Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy players see medal success at Senior Schools Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy players see medal success at Senior Schools Championships

By Sophie Goodwin
February 16, 2022, 11:45 am
ASV Table Tennis Academy players won three medals, including Daniel Tibbetts who won gold in the under-14's boys' event.

Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy players had a successful outing at the Scottish Table Tennis Senior Schools Championship in Perth, winning two golds and a silver.

The six-strong Aberdeen contingent travelled to Perth with high hopes, as under-14 players Daniel Tibbetts and Maja Wojcicka came into the competition as top seeds in the boys and girls categories.

Tibbets and Wojcicka lived up to their billing, with both players claiming gold in their event and being named Under-14’s Scottish Senior Schools Champions.

It was a comfortable route to gold for Tibbetts, a pupil at Mackie Academy, who only dropped one set over the quarter and semi-finals, before winning 3-0 in the final against Stirling’s Ben Haart.

Turriff Academy pupil Wojcicka started off well, too, only dropping one set in the group stages and the early rounds of the knockout stages, but had to hold her nerve and come from behind to beat Nichole Lee 3-2 in the semi-final.

Maja Wojcicka (Turriff Academy) won gold to become the under-14’s Girls Scottish Senior Schools Champion.

Her final was much more plain sailing as she claimed the Under-14’s title with a 3-0 victory over Meghan Mulhern of Glasgow.

Tibbetts and Wojcicka were not the only ASV players in their age group, as an all-ASV clash in the quarter-final saw Jakub Krzyzostaniak of St Machar Academy face Bucksburn Academy’s Robbie Martin.

It was Martin who prevailed with the 3-2 win, and he would go on to finish fourth in the event.

Silver in the Under-16’s event

Two ASV Academy players competed in the Under-16’s competition, with Harry Blackhall of Kemnay Academy and Allan He, a pupil at Mackie Academy, taking part.

Blackhall entered the event as the fourth seed, but swept aside the second and third seeds on his route to the final, where he fell just short against former ASV TT Academy player Borui Chen.

The Kemnay Academy pupil finished as the runner-up and ended the day as the U16 Boys Scottish Senior Schools silver medallist.

Harry Blackhall finished as runner up in the boys Under-16’s event.

The Scottish Table Tennis Senior Schools Championships doubled as the selection event for the Scottish four-player teams ahead of the UK Senior Schools Championships, due to take place in June.

The results mean that the Scottish boys Under-14 team will include both Tibbets and Martin, the Scottish girls Under-14 team will be led by Wojcicka, while Blackhall will be part of the Scottish Under-16 boys team.

