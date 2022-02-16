Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy players see medal success at Senior Schools Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy players had a successful outing at the Scottish Table Tennis Senior Schools Championship in Perth, winning two golds and a silver.

The six-strong Aberdeen contingent travelled to Perth with high hopes, as under-14 players Daniel Tibbetts and Maja Wojcicka came into the competition as top seeds in the boys and girls categories.

Tibbets and Wojcicka lived up to their billing, with both players claiming gold in their event and being named Under-14’s Scottish Senior Schools Champions.

It was a comfortable route to gold for Tibbetts, a pupil at Mackie Academy, who only dropped one set over the quarter and semi-finals, before winning 3-0 in the final against Stirling’s Ben Haart.

Turriff Academy pupil Wojcicka started off well, too, only dropping one set in the group stages and the early rounds of the knockout stages, but had to hold her nerve and come from behind to beat Nichole Lee 3-2 in the semi-final.

Her final was much more plain sailing as she claimed the Under-14’s title with a 3-0 victory over Meghan Mulhern of Glasgow.

Tibbetts and Wojcicka were not the only ASV players in their age group, as an all-ASV clash in the quarter-final saw Jakub Krzyzostaniak of St Machar Academy face Bucksburn Academy’s Robbie Martin.

It was Martin who prevailed with the 3-2 win, and he would go on to finish fourth in the event.

Silver in the Under-16’s event

Two ASV Academy players competed in the Under-16’s competition, with Harry Blackhall of Kemnay Academy and Allan He, a pupil at Mackie Academy, taking part.

Blackhall entered the event as the fourth seed, but swept aside the second and third seeds on his route to the final, where he fell just short against former ASV TT Academy player Borui Chen.

The Kemnay Academy pupil finished as the runner-up and ended the day as the U16 Boys Scottish Senior Schools silver medallist.

The Scottish Table Tennis Senior Schools Championships doubled as the selection event for the Scottish four-player teams ahead of the UK Senior Schools Championships, due to take place in June.

The results mean that the Scottish boys Under-14 team will include both Tibbets and Martin, the Scottish girls Under-14 team will be led by Wojcicka, while Blackhall will be part of the Scottish Under-16 boys team.