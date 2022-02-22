Athletics: Myles Edwards takes the 1500m honours at Scottish indoor championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen AAC’s Myles Edwards rolled back the years to win the men’s 1500m at the 4J Scottish indoor championships at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

The 33 year-old, who last won this title in 2015, unexpectedly found himself in the position of being pre-race favourite after the withdrawl of the two fastest entrants, Perth’s Sol Sweeney and Inverclyde’s Ben Potrykus.

Lasswade’s Magnus Tait set the early pace with Edwards content to sit comfortably in third position as the early laps were ticked off.

It was obvious the Aberdeen man was biding his time and it wasn’t until the final 350m that he moved to the front.

As Tait slipped back it was left to Finlay Murray to take up the challenge, but despite the East Sutherland athlete’s best efforts, Edwards was not to be denied as he powered his way to victory in 3min 56.63secs.

Murray faded a little towards the end but did enough to take silver in 3:58.14 with Tait earning bronze in 3:59.44.

Edwards said: “I had prepared for some of these other guys being there but I adapted my tactics a bit when they didn’t show.

“I was also aware of the strengths of the other guys in the race.

“Magnus has a strong kick but he took the pace out from the start which I felt was working in my favour.

“He was able to string it along but it wasn’t ridiculously fast. I felt good but I didn’t want to leave it too late before making my move.

“I went with 350 to go and was able to shift through the gears and pull away.

“I am really pleased to win for a second time. It’s always good to get a Scottish title.”

First senior medal for Stewart Millar

Aberdeen AAC’s Stewart Millar, 22, picked up his first senior medal when finishing a close second in the men’s 800m.

His clubmate, teenager Kai Crawford, led through the opening 400m with Millar never far behind in fourth spot.

Inverclyde’s Lewis Hainey then picked up the pace with 200m to go and although Millar responded well he was unable to hold on as his rival sprinted to victory in 1:53.97.

Millar was a fraction outside his best when clocking 1:53.97. Veteran Andrew Brown (Dunbar), the 2017 and 2018 Aberdeen Union Street mile winner, came through to take bronze in 1:56.84 while Crawford, recently returned from injury, was fourth in 1:59.60.

Millar, who has returned to competitive action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, had mixed feelings about his performance.

He said: “I didn’t give myself the best shot of winning.

“I need to get better at clinging more tightly onto the back of others, covering the moves more decisively on the straights, and the kick could be stronger.

“But, I must say, it’s a real joy to be running again. For now, I’ll continue with the slow and steady approach to training. And I can’t wait for the outdoor season.”

Third national title of the season for Hannah Taylor

Aberdeen AAC’s Hannah Taylor won her third national title of the indoor season when striking gold in the under-20 women’s 1500m at the 4J Scottish indoor championships in Glasgow.

The Ellon Academy student has won the Scottish under-17 and Scottish schools 800m titles in recent weeks, but stepped up, not only an age group, but also in distance, to take the 1500m crown in a personal best 4min 38.83secs

And athletes with north east connections filled the other podium positions with Aberdeen’s Caitlin Purcell (Edinburgh University) taking silver in 4:40.99 and Aberdeenshire’s Millie McClelland-Brooks (Glasgow School of Sport) bronze in 4:42.46.

There was double silver for Alister Mackay (Inverness Harriers) in the shot (13m) and pole vault (3.56) while his clubmate Marvellous Igbinidu also took silver in the women’s 60m (7.87).

Lexi Grant led Elgin AAC members to success in the Scottish under-15 indoor championships by winning the girls’ triple jump with a clearance of 10.04m.

Her clubmate Lauren Abbott took silver in the 300m (43.36) while there was double bronze for Holly Whittaker in the 60m hurdles (9.45) and long jump (4.99).

Luc MacLeod (Banchory Stonehaven AC) was second in the boys’ 60m hurdles (9.43) and long jump (5.21).

There were bronze medals for Lucas Davidson (Inverness Harriers) in the 60m (7.68) and for Emily McArthur (Orkney) in the 800m (2:23.10).

Aberdeen AAC’s Alex Henthorn came home with two bronze medals from the under-13 championships when clocking 8.66 in the 60m and 2:29.70 in the 800.

His clubmate Emily Taylor was third in the girls’ 1500m (5:24.81).

Elgin’s Eilidh Rutherford was second in the high jump (1.35) while Gemma Forgie was third in the 60m hurdles (10.65).

Kenny Wilson claims North District cross country title

Kenny Wilson secured the men’s divisional title with a clear-cut victory in the fifth and final North District cross country league meeting of the season at Forres.

The Moray Road Runners member had more reason to celebrate when his club secured top spot in the team competition.

Wilson went into the race knowing he needed to get the better of league leader John Newsom (Inverness Harriers) and he made no mistake, completing the undulating 9k course through Grant Park in 32min 42secs to finish 46sec ahead of his rival.

Strong runs from Ewan Davidson, who was third,33:49, and James Wilson fourth,33:52, ensured Moray would pip Inverness Harriers for the team honours.

Kirstie Rogan (Highland Hill Runners) dominated the women’s 6k race, winning in 25:43 with Isla Mackay (Lochaber AC) runner-up in 27:21 while Caroline Marwick (Highland HR) was third,27:49.

That gave Rogan the women’s title ahead of Catriona Fraser-Lennox (Inverness Harriers) who missed the final race. Highland Hill Runners won the women’s league.

Caitlyn Heggie (Ross County) secured the under-15 girls’ title by scoring her third win of the season while previous divisional leader, Abbie Stewart, had to settle for second position in the points table after being unable to make the journey from Stornoway.

Niamh Doorley got the better of her Inverness clubmate Lexi Macrae to secure the under-11 girls’ league.

Meanwhile, Sean Chalmers (Inverness Harriers) was unable to achieve a Commonwealth Games qualifying standard when making his marathon debut in Seville.

The Aberdeen-based athlete went through halfway in 68min but struggled towards the end, finally coming through in 2:25:05.