Aberdeen Sports Village hockey pitch receives £250,000 upgrade

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Sports Village has invested £250,000 to upgrade its hockey pitch to ensure there remains a ‘world class’ facility in the local area.

It’s the first time the pitch has been refurbished since ASV opened in 2009, with it having undergone a full surface replacement.

The upgrade includes the addition of LED lighting which was fully approved by the Federation of International Hockey.

It is hoped that the investment will further demonstrate ASV’s commitment to developing the sport in the city and working with local clubs, schools, universities, and performance players across the region.

Scottish Hockey’s newly appointed CEO, Barry Cawte, travelled to ASV recently to visit the newly opened pitch as part of a drive to ensure hockey is inclusive for all.

He said: “It is superb to see Aberdeen Sports Village continue to invest in the highest specification pitch you can get.

“This water-based pitch offers a better playing experience for all levels, from absolute beginners to performance players.

“This is a dedicated hockey pitch and not many clubs are making this type of investment at the moment, so it’s brilliant to see this upgrade for the 500/600 players using it up to four times per week.

“Hockey is for everyone, so we are working with ASV to forge links with local neighbourhoods and attract new schools and clubs to come forward and start to get involved in the sport and perhaps we can inspire the next generation of Commonwealth champions.”

‘A world class venue’

Jan Griffiths, director of sport at ASV added: “We continually invest in the facilities at ASV to ensure that we remain a world class venue.

“We are committed to ensuring that we provide access to all sorts of sports for our local community and give people of all ages the opportunity to try new sports and lead a healthier lifestyle.

“Hockey is a sport that we are actively encouraging people to try and ensuring that we have a top-class pitch which is fully approved by the Federation of International Hockey is a step towards attracting new users to try out the sport.”