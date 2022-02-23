Shinty: Kinlochshiel’s Finlay MacRae voted player of the year for 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kinlochshiel’s Finlay MacRae voted player of the year for 2021

By Bill McAllister
February 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 5:04 pm
Finlay Macrae (Kinlochshiel) battles with Iain Robinson (Newtonmore).
Kinlochshiel icon and former Scotland shinty-hurling captain Finlay MacRae has been voted Mowi player of the year for 2021.

The 37-year-old electrical technician, who has played in every outfield position for the Wester Ross club, is one of the most skilful players in the game and helped them to win the Camanachd and MacTavish Cups for the first time last autumn.

“Finlay has been a wonderful servant and richly deserves this award,” said Shiel manager Johnston Gill.

“He’s admired throughout the game and he was an inspiration in our greatest ever season.”

MacRae played full back last year and the versatile campaigner is set to stay in that role as Shiel go in search of fresh success when the new season begins on March 5.

Finlay’s brother Keith MacRae skippered Shiel in their first Camanachd final and scored a hat trick in their 3-1 victory. A third brother, John, also played in attack in both finals.

Camanachd Association president Steven Mackenzie said:”My congratulations to Finlay. Shinty put on a great show in 2021 so to win this accolade is no mean feat.”

Mowi chief executive Ben Hadfield revealed that his firm will announce a series of shinty awards over the next month.

