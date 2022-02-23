Shinty: Kinlochshiel’s Finlay MacRae voted player of the year for 2021

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kinlochshiel icon and former Scotland shinty-hurling captain Finlay MacRae has been voted Mowi player of the year for 2021.

The 37-year-old electrical technician, who has played in every outfield position for the Wester Ross club, is one of the most skilful players in the game and helped them to win the Camanachd and MacTavish Cups for the first time last autumn.

“Finlay has been a wonderful servant and richly deserves this award,” said Shiel manager Johnston Gill.

“He’s admired throughout the game and he was an inspiration in our greatest ever season.”

MacRae played full back last year and the versatile campaigner is set to stay in that role as Shiel go in search of fresh success when the new season begins on March 5.

Finlay’s brother Keith MacRae skippered Shiel in their first Camanachd final and scored a hat trick in their 3-1 victory. A third brother, John, also played in attack in both finals.

Camanachd Association president Steven Mackenzie said:”My congratulations to Finlay. Shinty put on a great show in 2021 so to win this accolade is no mean feat.”

Mowi chief executive Ben Hadfield revealed that his firm will announce a series of shinty awards over the next month.