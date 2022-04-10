Squash: Inverness’ Greg Lobban takes positives from run to World Doubles Championship final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Squash: Inverness’ Greg Lobban takes positives from run to World Doubles Championship final

By Danny Law
April 10, 2022, 11:35 am Updated: April 10, 2022, 12:11 pm
Inverness squash player Greg Lobban.
Inverness squash player Greg Lobban.

Inverness’ Greg Lobban was staying positive despite suffering defeat in the men’s final of the World Doubles Championship in Glasgow.

Lobban and partner Rory Stewart, who were seeded sixth, suffered a 2-0 loss against England’s Declan James and James Willstrop in Saturday’s final.

A fantastic winner from Lobban had put the Scots 10-8 ahead in the first only for England to fight back and win 11-10.

The English pair claimed the second game 11-6 to take the title but Lobban was pleased with their run to the final.

He said: “The tournament was fantastic.

“I had a good run in the men’s with Rory and with Lisa (Aitken) in the mixed draw. Tonight, we came really close.

“It’s tough to take but looking at the bigger picture, getting to the world championships is a big achievement that we’re very proud of.

“This is the first time Rory and I have played together in a major competition so to come second in the men’s draw is a great achievement.

“We knew coming in we were one of the best teams and had a really good chance so I’m pleased we came away with something.”

Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart at the World Doubles Squash Championships in Glasgow.

Willstrop was delighted to lead England to a first championship gold since 1997.

He said: “That was tremendous.

“We knew that we had to just be absolutely on it. We gave them full respect because they deserve it. And hopefully we deserve it. We’re chuffed to bits.

“It’s a huge event, it’s a world title. We’re so grateful to Scottish Squash, to the WSF and for everyone who’s joined together to put this together and make it a huge event.”

Fellow Inverness player Alan Clyne and Douglas Kempsell won the bronze medal match, beating Daryl Selby and Adrian Walker 11-9, 10-11, 11-9 in a match lasting 61 minutes.

Clyne said: “We were seeded five coming in but we felt we had a good team and could beat anyone out there.

“It didn’t quite go our way last night.

“We had our chances but didn’t finish how we wanted. However, we got the bronze medal so we have to be happy with that.

“Me and Dougie have known each other for so long we know each other’s games, so despite this being our first major tournament playing together, I felt we gelled quickly and played well.”

Meanwhile, Lobban and Lisa Aitken beat the Welsh pair Joel Makin and Tesni Evans 11-8, 11-9 to clinch third position in the mixed doubles.

Aitken spoke about her pairing with Lobban: “We’ve practised a lot and we’re really good friends off the court.

“We have a connection that fills each other with confidence. We’re very sure of what we’re trying to do. I think when you’ve got that sort of trust in your partner, all you need to do is relax and play.”

