Key info for spectators ahead of McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages rally – with organisers ‘delighted’ at strength of entries for Elgin event

Clerk of the course Neil Shanks has been overwhelmed by the strength of the entry list for the return of the McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages rally.

The event is back for the first time in three years, having been cancelled in the last two years due to Covid.

It was last held in 2019, when Euan Thorburn and Paul Beaton triumphed on their way to winning the Scottish Rally Championship that year.

Although Thorburn and Beaton are not taking part this weekend, more than 100 cars will be in action for the event’s long-awaited return.

Shanks is thrilled with the calibre of competitors, and he said: “We are delighted with the quantity and the quality of the entries. We would like to think it shows the Speyside has got a place in competitors’ hearts.

“It’s an event people enjoy and they look forward to doing.

“That in itself is gratifying. With the amount of work that goes in we need to take these little boosts when we can.

“The initial response to the entries was something like 75 entries in the first hour, which was great.

“We are very happy to be back.”

Shanks, who has co-ordinated the event since 1997, is relishing the opportunity to return to the Scottish Rally Championship circuit.

He added: “It’s great to be back doing it after three years.

“We were the first rally in Scotland to fall to Covid in 2020, and we have spent the longest time out of the game as well.

“We are always thinking of new ideas. I compete a lot myself, so I see a lot of things in other events.

“With all that time between runs, it’s good to get back.”

Spectator Information for McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages

SS1 & 2 – Cooper Park (Elgin) – First car due at 9am

The viewing areas can be accessed from the Lossie Green car park.

Service – Keith Showground – First car due at 11.35am and 2.15pm

Each crew will stop at the Showground twice over the course of the day for a service.

SS6 – Gartly Moor – First car due at 12.45pm

This spectator car park is accessed by turning off the A96 at the top of the crawler lane after the Glens of Foudland (to the east of Huntly). After a further two miles, turn right into the forest to access the car park.

Re-group – Huntly Square – First car due at 1.05pm

The cars will assemble in Huntly’s main square between stages. Each car will be in the regroup for around 20 minutes, until approximately 3pm.

SS9 – Ordiequish – First car due at 3.35pm

The spectator car park can be accessed by turning off the A96 to the east of Fochabers. After around one mile, turn right into the forrest in the car park.

Finish – Moray College UHI – First car due at 4.24pm

Cars will enter the college at the Moray Street entrance where the winner will be announced, ahead of the champagne spraying ceremony for the top three.