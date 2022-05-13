Athletics: Aberdeen AAC’s star coach Aaron Odentz putting focus on his own running exploits at Run Garioch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Athletics: Aberdeen AAC’s star coach Aaron Odentz putting focus on his own running exploits at Run Garioch

By Daniel Rees
May 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 11:52 am
Aaron Odentz was named the Young Coach of the Year at the 2022 Aberdeen's Sports Awards. He is pictured alongside Original 106 presenter Claire Stevenson and awards host Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards.
When Aaron Odentz lines up on the start line at Run Garioch on Sunday, it will give him a rare chance to focus solely on himself.

The 22-year-old Aberdeen University student, who is due to graduate with a degree in economics this summer, has taken on a key role as one of Aberdeen AAC’s main distance coaches – quite a challenge, given he has his own running career to manage.

But it is a test which Odentz welcomes more readily than his exam papers, the last of which he saw off just two weeks ago.

He will be running in both the 5k and 10k races in Inverurie when Run Garioch returns after a three-year absence.

The event is part of a long haul season for Odentz, which has already seen him dip under 70 minutes for the half-marathon when he competed in Inverness in March.

The Aberdeen athlete is feeling positive for the months ahead, which is going to see him continue to prioritise half-marathons – but he sees this weekend as a good test of his current fitness before he goes on to compete at the Scottish 10k Championships in Kilmarnock next month.

Odentz hopes to complete the season in October with the London Marathon.

‘I was training a lot better than I was racing’

He said: “Training’s been going quite well – it was probably about this time last year that I really started to up my mileage and realise that what I wanted to do going forward was probably the 10ks and half marathons, with an eye on the marathon at some point in the future.

“Training went really well last summer, but nothing seemed to click in races. I was training a lot better than I was racing.

“Over the winter things started to click into place, and I made my first district team since I was an under-17. I was really happy with that, and went on to perform quite well at the nationals, but since January my main focus was on the Inverness half marathon.

“That was my first half and I set the target of going under 70 minutes, which I did – just.”

Run Garioch.

When Odentz isn’t training, he spends a significant amount of his time coaching.

He took on the challenge of leading Aberdeen AAC’s performance distance running group last year, and he says it’s a challenge which allows him to keep learning more and more about the discipline of distance running on both the track and the road.

“I love it,” he said. “You’ve got so many different people – none of them are professionals – they’ve all got jobs, or uni, so they’ve got to balance (the demands of athletics and day-to-day work).

“You’ve got to make sure they’re still enjoying everything.

“You’ve got to adapt how you speak to people, how you write their programmes – everything has to be adapted to the individual.”

Coaching means less time to relax

Due to his coaching commitments, it is unlikely Odentz will have any time to relax on Sunday after his races.

Although none of his athletes are competing alongside him in Inverurie, many will be running at the Scottish Athletics Outdoor Opens in Kilmarnock and Inverness.

Despite a busy weekend, he will look to find some pleasure in the pain, given Run Garioch is a local event in which he has enjoyed competing in during previous years.

Odentz said: “I think the Garioch event is really good – there’s always a good atmosphere and, although Inverurie is not my hometown, and I’m local to Aberdeen, there’s always people you know cheering you on.

“It’s a really good day out.”

