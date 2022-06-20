Swimming: Aberdeen club Silver City Blues triumph at British Masters Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen swim club Silver City Blues triumphed at the British Masters Championships by winning the team trophy.

Silver City Blues (SCB) won the Cupar trophy, the award for best team performance, at the national competition, which was held at Aberdeen Sports Village over the weekend.

They finished in first place after scoring 404, a whopping 112 points ahead of second-placed team, Spencer, who hail from London.

SCB held the lead by more than 100 points going into the final day of the competition, and held their nerve to score success on home soil.

They were not the only Aberdeen team to finish on the podium in the team event, as Aberdeen Dolphin finished third with 278 points.

SCB president Jenny Brown said: “It’s been such a privilege to have this event in our home city and great to see the two local teams doing so well.

“Having two teams performing at such a great level is fantastic as it will hopefully inspire and encourage people to come and participate in Masters and having an event like this just helps showcase what we have in the city.

“It’s been a difficult couple of years for Silver City, as with all clubs, because of Covid restrictions, but it’s great to be back competing, back on poolside, and celebrating the success of this weekend.”

The British Masters Championships are underway in Aberdeen with 613 swimmers competing across 2614 individual swims & 226 relays. For some it's a chance to take home medals & break records, for others a chance to show how far they've come. Details here: https://t.co/0QUNHIQ54A pic.twitter.com/3XDN5KjT31 — Scottish Swimming (@ScottishSwim) June 17, 2022

She added: “We welcome swimmers of all ages and abilities, so, if anyone is considering getting into Masters swimming, I would just encourage you to get in touch with us and we can invite you along for a trial session and see how it suits you.”

Aberdeen Dolphin head coach of senior performance David Smith praised his relatively young swimmers’ efforts, as they earned a third-placed finish at ASV.

He said: “It’s been great, the guys are pulling out times that we weren’t really expecting after some time off – so I’m well pleased about how they are performing. I’m a little surprised we were in the top two at the beginning of the day.

“We have quite a young demographic compared to some of the other clubs, so it’s great from that perspective.

“I’m a big advocate that nobody has ever reached their peak! Everyone has their own personal goals and I’ll continually work to make sure that they are being achieve – and most of the time they are being reached.”