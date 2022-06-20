Swimming: Aberdeen club Silver City Blues triumph at British Masters Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Other sports

Swimming: Aberdeen club Silver City Blues triumph at British Masters Championships

By Sophie Goodwin
June 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Silver City Blues won the team trophy at the British Masters Championships.
Silver City Blues won the team trophy at the British Masters Championships.

Aberdeen swim club Silver City Blues triumphed at the British Masters Championships by winning the team trophy.

Silver City Blues (SCB) won the Cupar trophy, the award for best team performance, at the national competition, which was held at Aberdeen Sports Village over the weekend.

They finished in first place after scoring 404, a whopping 112 points ahead of second-placed team, Spencer, who hail from London.

SCB held the lead by more than 100 points going into the final day of the competition, and held their nerve to score success on home soil.

They were not the only Aberdeen team to finish on the podium in the team event, as Aberdeen Dolphin finished third with 278 points.

SCB president Jenny Brown said: “It’s been such a privilege to have this event in our home city and great to see the two local teams doing so well.

“Having two teams performing at such a great level is fantastic as it will hopefully inspire and encourage people to come and participate in Masters and having an event like this just helps showcase what we have in the city.

“It’s been a difficult couple of years for Silver City, as with all clubs, because of Covid restrictions, but it’s great to be back competing, back on poolside, and celebrating the success of this weekend.”

She added: “We welcome swimmers of all ages and abilities, so, if anyone is considering getting into Masters swimming, I would just encourage you to get in touch with us and we can invite you along for a trial session and see how it suits you.”

Aberdeen Dolphin head coach of senior performance David Smith praised his relatively young swimmers’ efforts, as they earned a third-placed finish at ASV.

He said: “It’s been great, the guys are pulling out times that we weren’t really expecting after some time off – so I’m well pleased about how they are performing. I’m a little surprised we were in the top two at the beginning of the day.

“We have quite a young demographic compared to some of the other clubs, so it’s great from that perspective.

“I’m a big advocate that nobody has ever reached their peak! Everyone has their own personal goals and I’ll continually work to make sure that they are being achieve – and most of the time they are being reached.”

