Cricket: Win or bust for Knight Riders in Aberdeenshire Grade 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Win or bust for Knight Riders in Aberdeenshire Grade 1

By Jack Nixon
July 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 11:50 am
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Grades cricket was washed out last weekend.

After the washout of last weekend, Aberdeenshire Grades cricket will be looking for a dramatic change in the weather in week two of the second half of the season.

Only two games are scheduled in Grade 1, but both with implications for both ends of the table.

Third-placed Knight Riders have an opportunity to close the gap on Crescent and Bon Accord when they take on their own second team at Groats Road, where there will be no question of the senior team being given an easy passage.

Knight Riders captain Pehlaj Tenneti said: “We cannot afford to slip up, otherwise we could drop out of the title race, but then our second team have ambitions of their own.

“It promises to be a good game.”

In the only other game being played, Inverurie can ease any relegation fears they might have with a win at Kellands Park, where Mannofield, who are also in a precarious position, are the visitors.

In Grade 2, the clash of the day also brings together two teams from the same club, but both on a mission to win the league and lying in pole position in the division.

As it stands, 2nd Grampian lead their first team, but only by the narrowest of margins – making tomorrow’s game vital to the final outcome.

Portcullis are at home to Banchory.

Methlick hoping pitch has recovered from last weekend

In Grade 3, Methlick can extend their lead at the top should they beat Stonehaven Thistle, with second and third-placed Siyapa and Huntly are not in action.

The biggest concern the league leaders might have is the condition the Lairds pitch might be in after the mauling it received last weekend when their second team who play in the same league, attempted to get their game with 2nd Gordonians played to a conclusion in what were described as appalling conditions.

In fairness, there were extenuating circumstances, as in the same afternoon a film crew from the BBC were filming for the series River Walks of Scotland.

The director of programme was inspired to want a game of cricket as a back drop and duly asked the two teams if the could continue to play.

Both Methlick and Gordonians enthusiastically agreed, but in the face of the heavy downpour called it a day, leaving 2nd Methlick 148 runs short of the 164 set by the visitors – making it the only game in all three divisions which got anywhere near a finish on an afternoon of incessant rain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]