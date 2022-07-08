Cricket: Win or bust for Knight Riders in Aberdeenshire Grade 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After the washout of last weekend, Aberdeenshire Grades cricket will be looking for a dramatic change in the weather in week two of the second half of the season.

Only two games are scheduled in Grade 1, but both with implications for both ends of the table.

Third-placed Knight Riders have an opportunity to close the gap on Crescent and Bon Accord when they take on their own second team at Groats Road, where there will be no question of the senior team being given an easy passage.

Knight Riders captain Pehlaj Tenneti said: “We cannot afford to slip up, otherwise we could drop out of the title race, but then our second team have ambitions of their own.

“It promises to be a good game.”

In the only other game being played, Inverurie can ease any relegation fears they might have with a win at Kellands Park, where Mannofield, who are also in a precarious position, are the visitors.

In Grade 2, the clash of the day also brings together two teams from the same club, but both on a mission to win the league and lying in pole position in the division.

As it stands, 2nd Grampian lead their first team, but only by the narrowest of margins – making tomorrow’s game vital to the final outcome.

Portcullis are at home to Banchory.

Methlick hoping pitch has recovered from last weekend

In Grade 3, Methlick can extend their lead at the top should they beat Stonehaven Thistle, with second and third-placed Siyapa and Huntly are not in action.

The biggest concern the league leaders might have is the condition the Lairds pitch might be in after the mauling it received last weekend when their second team who play in the same league, attempted to get their game with 2nd Gordonians played to a conclusion in what were described as appalling conditions.

In fairness, there were extenuating circumstances, as in the same afternoon a film crew from the BBC were filming for the series River Walks of Scotland.

The director of programme was inspired to want a game of cricket as a back drop and duly asked the two teams if the could continue to play.

Both Methlick and Gordonians enthusiastically agreed, but in the face of the heavy downpour called it a day, leaving 2nd Methlick 148 runs short of the 164 set by the visitors – making it the only game in all three divisions which got anywhere near a finish on an afternoon of incessant rain.