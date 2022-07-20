North-east taekwondo brothers aiming for world stage after impressive showing at European level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east taekwondo brothers aiming for world stage after impressive showing at European level

By Paul Third
July 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 5:14 pm
Scottish team which competed at the European Taekwon-Do Championships in Croatia in April, from left to right: Mark Boydell (coach), Lewis Moir, Darryl Cox, Harvey Brett, Katrina Carr, Jack Shaw, Gavin Shaw and Millie Fulton. Picture supplied by Boydell Blackbelt Academies.
North-east taekwondo exponents Jack and Gavin Shaw are hoping to build on their successful week at the European championships when they compete in the World Cup in Slovenia.

Stonehaven brothers Jack, 18, and Gavin, 15, were part of the Scottish team which competed in the AETF European Taekwondo championships in Porec, Croatia, from April 26 to May 1.

Scotland was joined by 27 other countries as 593 athletes competed across six rings during the week, which served as the 36th senior event and 27th running of the junior event in the tournament’s history.

Jack, who was 17 at the time of the event, led the team patterns squad of brother Gavin, Lewis Moir, Harvey Brett and Daryl Cox to gold while the Shaw brothers also claimed silver for pre-arranged sparring.

Team-mates Cox won gold for under 68kg sparring and Katrina Carr, who was crowned sparring champion at the world championships, took gold for sparring at under 56kg.

Jack said: “It was one of the best weeks of my life. To come away with a gold and silver was amazing.”

Gavin added: “It was the best week of my life and to do it with my brother made it even more special.

“We’d like to think all the fantastic coaches who made it all possible.”

The brothers are now in training for the World Cup which takes place from October 2-9 while they are also hoping to be selected for the European championships April and the world championships in Finland.

