North-east taekwondo brothers aiming for world stage after impressive showing at European level

North-east taekwondo exponents Jack and Gavin Shaw are hoping to build on their successful week at the European championships when they compete in the World Cup in Slovenia.

Stonehaven brothers Jack, 18, and Gavin, 15, were part of the Scottish team which competed in the AETF European Taekwondo championships in Porec, Croatia, from April 26 to May 1.

Scotland was joined by 27 other countries as 593 athletes competed across six rings during the week, which served as the 36th senior event and 27th running of the junior event in the tournament’s history.

Jack, who was 17 at the time of the event, led the team patterns squad of brother Gavin, Lewis Moir, Harvey Brett and Daryl Cox to gold while the Shaw brothers also claimed silver for pre-arranged sparring.

Team-mates Cox won gold for under 68kg sparring and Katrina Carr, who was crowned sparring champion at the world championships, took gold for sparring at under 56kg.

Jack said: “It was one of the best weeks of my life. To come away with a gold and silver was amazing.”

Gavin added: “It was the best week of my life and to do it with my brother made it even more special.

“We’d like to think all the fantastic coaches who made it all possible.”

The brothers are now in training for the World Cup which takes place from October 2-9 while they are also hoping to be selected for the European championships April and the world championships in Finland.