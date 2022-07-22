Cricket: All to play for in the most keenly contested Aberdeen Grades season for years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 2022 Grades season is reaching an exciting climax with Bon Accord and Crescent both aiming for a league and cup double, while third-placed Knight Riders cannot be written off in the league title race.

The final of the Aberdeenshire Cup will be contested by Bon Accord and Crescent on August 28.

The pair sit in the top two spots in the league with Crescent 24 points clear of the Bons who are one point in front of Knight Riders in what is turning out to be the tightest finish in years.

The experience of serial winners Bon Accord may turn out to be vital, especially as neither Crescent nor Knight Riders have ever won the top flight.

Crescent captain Nathan Thangaraj said: “The Bons have been here before on many occasions in recent years in both competitions and it would be a great achievement were we to win both competitions.

“We have played well as a unit and are prepared to raise our work rate to achieve success. Either way it has been a great season to date.”

‘Team to beat’

Tauqeer Malik, the long-time captain of Bon Accord praised the progress his two opponents had made over the last two years but added: “We are still the team to beat but it’s exciting to have such a tense finish in Grade 1.

“We also have our eye on the Aberdeenshire Cup, one of the oldest competitions in the history of the Scottish game. Winning it is always a thrilling experience.”

On Saturday, leaders Crescent are at home to Gordonians, while Bon Accord are at Groats Road where they meet 2nd Knight Riders who will be keen to do their senior team who are away to Inverurie a favour.

But while the main focus will be on the battle for the title, last season’s champions Aberdeen Grammar will be attempting to launch a run in a bid to avoid relegation away to Master Blasters who are in a credible fourth position in the division.

At 74 points adrift of second bottom Inverurie, the Rubislaw side have a major challenge on their hands to escape the drop.

In Grade 2, leaders 2nd Grampian are away to 2nd Grammar while second placed Grampian have a tricky test at Fraserburgh.

In Grade 3, leaders Methlick who look to be cruising to the title may be tested on the road by a resurgent Stoneywood-Dyce who have won their last two games.