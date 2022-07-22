Cricket: All to play for in the most keenly contested Aberdeen Grades season for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: All to play for in the most keenly contested Aberdeen Grades season for years

By Jack Nixon
July 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 22, 2022, 7:31 am
A cricket ball on the boundary .
Crescent are 24 points clear at the top of the Aberdeen Grades.

The 2022 Grades season is reaching an exciting climax with Bon Accord and Crescent both aiming for a league and cup double, while third-placed Knight Riders cannot be written off in the league title race.

The final of the Aberdeenshire Cup will be contested by Bon Accord and Crescent on August 28.

The pair sit in the top two spots in the league with Crescent 24 points clear of the Bons who are one point in front of Knight Riders in what is turning out to be the tightest finish in years.

The experience of serial winners Bon Accord may turn out to be vital, especially as neither Crescent nor Knight Riders have ever won the top flight.

Crescent captain Nathan Thangaraj said: “The Bons have been here before on many occasions in recent years in both competitions and it would be a great achievement were we to win both competitions.

“We have played well as a unit and are prepared to raise our work rate to achieve success. Either way it has been a great season to date.”

‘Team to beat’

Tauqeer Malik, the long-time captain of Bon Accord praised the progress his two opponents had made over the last two years but added: “We are still the team to beat but it’s exciting to have such a tense finish in Grade 1.

“We also have our eye on the Aberdeenshire Cup, one of the oldest competitions in the history of the Scottish game. Winning it is always a thrilling experience.”

On Saturday, leaders Crescent are at home to Gordonians, while Bon Accord are at Groats Road where they meet 2nd Knight Riders who will be keen to do their senior team who are away to Inverurie a favour.

But while the main focus will be on the battle for the title, last season’s champions Aberdeen Grammar will be attempting to launch a run in a bid to avoid relegation away to Master Blasters who are in a credible fourth position in the division.

At 74 points adrift of second bottom Inverurie, the Rubislaw side have a major challenge on their hands to escape the drop.

In Grade 2, leaders 2nd Grampian are away to 2nd Grammar while second placed Grampian have a tricky test at Fraserburgh.

In Grade 3, leaders Methlick who look to be cruising to the title may be tested on the road by a resurgent Stoneywood-Dyce who have won their last two games.

