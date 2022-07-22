Huntly boss Allan Hale pleased to have Colin Charlesworth back

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly manager Allan Hale is thrilled to have Colin Charlesworth back in contention for the new season.

The winger joined the Black and Golds from Deveronvale in April 2021 when awaiting an operation on a cruciate ligament injury.

After fundraising so he could pay for private surgery last year, Charlesworth has returned to action in pre-season with Huntly.

He could feature tomorrow when the Strathbogie side face Turriff United at the Haughs in their opening Breedon Highland League clash.

Boss Hale said: “Colin is like a new signing for us.

“Colin has done really well in pre-season and we need to make sure we build him up slowly and don’t rush him too quickly.

“He’s been out for so long it’s not so much the knee that will be the issue it’s potential muscular issues that you can pick up as his body reconditions itself to playing again.

“But it’s great to see Colin back playing, he’s making really good progress and with his experience he will be a good influence for us this season.”

Hale happy with squad

There have been a few changes at Huntly over the summer.

Hale has added Ross Still, James Connelly, Adam Morris and most recently Max Berton to his squad.

Logan Johnstone and Fergus Alberts departed Christie Park for Inverurie Locos while Michael Dangana is in Finland attempting to earn a move back into full-time football.

Hale added: “I’m happy with where our squad is ahead of the start of the season.

“It was important we tried to add depth in certain areas, I felt at times last season we lacked competition in certain areas.

“I think it’s important you have competition and with Michael Dangana going to Finland we moved to get Max in.

“Michael’s gone over to Finland for three months to try to win himself a full-time contract.

“It was something that came about at the start of pre-season through his agent.

“We wish Michael well, it’s a good opportunity for him and hopefully he can make the most of it.”