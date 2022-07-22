Huntly boss Allan Hale pleased to have Colin Charlesworth back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly boss Allan Hale pleased to have Colin Charlesworth back

By Callum Law
July 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Huntly's Colin Charlesworth, left pictured during his time with Deveronvale, has recovered from a knee injury.
Huntly's Colin Charlesworth, left pictured during his time with Deveronvale, has recovered from a knee injury.

Huntly manager Allan Hale is thrilled to have Colin Charlesworth back in contention for the new season.

The winger joined the Black and Golds from Deveronvale in April 2021 when awaiting an operation on a cruciate ligament injury.

After fundraising so he could pay for private surgery last year, Charlesworth has returned to action in pre-season with Huntly.

He could feature tomorrow when the Strathbogie side face Turriff United at the Haughs in their opening Breedon Highland League clash.

Boss Hale said: “Colin is like a new signing for us.

“Colin has done really well in pre-season and we need to make sure we build him up slowly and don’t rush him too quickly.

“He’s been out for so long it’s not so much the knee that will be the issue it’s potential muscular issues that you can pick up as his body reconditions itself to playing again.

“But it’s great to see Colin back playing, he’s making really good progress and with his experience he will be a good influence for us this season.”

Hale happy with squad

There have been a few changes at Huntly over the summer.

Hale has added Ross Still, James Connelly, Adam Morris and most recently Max Berton to his squad.

Logan Johnstone and Fergus Alberts departed Christie Park for Inverurie Locos while Michael Dangana is in Finland attempting to earn a move back into full-time football.

Hale added: “I’m happy with where our squad is ahead of the start of the season.

“It was important we tried to add depth in certain areas, I felt at times last season we lacked competition in certain areas.

Huntly manager Allan Hale.

“I think it’s important you have competition and with Michael Dangana going to Finland we moved to get Max in.

“Michael’s gone over to Finland for three months to try to win himself a full-time contract.

“It was something that came about at the start of pre-season through his agent.

“We wish Michael well, it’s a good opportunity for him and hopefully he can make the most of it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]