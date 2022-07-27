Beauly bullet Oliver Stewart making F4 British Championship progress ahead of home event at Knockhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beauly bullet Oliver Stewart making F4 British Championship progress ahead of home event at Knockhill

By Andy Skinner
July 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Oliver Stewart during the F4 British Championship event at Croft from June 24-26. Picture shows; Oliver Stewart during the F4 British Championship event at Croft from June 24-26.
Oliver Stewart feels he is ready to make his presence felt among the frontrunners in the F4 British Championship.

Stewart, from Beauly, is at the midway stage of his debut season in the championship, having been signed up by Hitech GP at the start of this year.

His last event at Croft, in Yorkshire, was his most successful thus far, as he recorded a fourth-placed finish along with a Rookie Cup victory.

At just 15, Stewart is among the youngest drivers competing in the F4 British Championship this season.

Stewart’s next event comes this weekend, in the only Scottish race on the calendar, at Knockhill.

Having taken time to adapt following the step up from karting last year, Stewart says he is increasingly feeling at home in his new surroundings.

Stewart said: “I have seen a massive change.

“It was a big adjustment for me. In karting, I enjoyed being at the front – I was always racing with the quickest drivers.

“To make the jump into F4 and be at the back was a big change.

The first time I went out in the cars, I had no confidence whatsoever. I didn’t know what the limits were, or how good the brakes were.

“Everything was new to me for the first maybe five or six tests, when everybody else had done 40 days, which is still more than I have done now.

Oliver Stewart during the F4 British Championship event at Croft from June 24-26.

“I just had no idea what the car was like, so I just had to learn about it and get a feel for it.

“Now I feel I am driving the car, rather than the car driving me like it was back then.

“I have a lot more confidence, I know what the limits are and how hard I can brake.

“It has got to the stage that I know what makes the car unsettled and what doesn’t, so overall I have learned so much.

“To improve and make massive steps each time, get further forward and keep learning, is major.

“I feel like I enjoy it more now I’m fighting at the front.

“It’s more of an opportunity to show what I can do, and keep progressing.”

Teenager to take confidence into second half of season

Stewart is pleased with the level he has reached at the current stage of his F4 journey, and hopes to continue his progress in the second half of the season.

He added: “It’s going to be a massive confidence boost, considering race three at Croft was only day 28 in the car.

Oliver Stewart during the F4 British Championship event at Croft from June 24-26.

“Everyone else there has done 50-plus, some of them around 100-plus.

“It’s great to be near the front this early on.

“The team are extremely happy at the moment, and I would like to think my sponsors are quite happy as well.

“I will keep putting the effort in and try to get those consistent results. I will push to keep getting better each time. That’s the best I feel I can do.

“As long as I’m learning and improving, even if come the end of the year things don’t end up going well, at least I can look back and say I have done the best I possibly could.”

Knockhill will be special setting for Stewart

Stewart, who attends Charleston Academy, will be backed by more than 100 friends and family members during this weekend’s two-day event at Scotland’s national motorsport centre.

That makes Stewart all the more eager to flourish in Fife.

He added: “It would mean everything to do well at Knockhill.

“We are not short of people coming down, even a few of my school teachers.

“It will be nice to have the home crowd down there, even though it’s still four hours away.

“We are just past the halfway stage. When I started the season my target, which my dad agreed, was one that was quite hard to achieve.

“It was to be getting a few top-three finishes at Knockhill, which I have achieved already, as well as a Rookie Cup win.

Oliver Stewart during the F4 British Championship event at Croft from June 24-26.

“I guess now my targets have changed, and I want to get a race win and maybe a podium as well.

“I just have to do the best I possibly can and see what comes out of it.

“The last time I raced in Scotland was in karting at Larkhall last year, when I won both finals at the British Championship.

“That was amazing for me, but there wasn’t anyone that had come from the Highlands to watch me.

“There will be over 100 people this weekend. There will not necessarily be more pressure, but it will be much more of an achievement to do well.”

