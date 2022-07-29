Commonwealth Games: Where north athletes could win medals today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The main focus is on the track on Friday as north athletes bid to open their Commonwealth Games campaign with medals.

Aviemore rider Ellie Stone was first on track with the women’s tandem B sprint qualifying, posting the second-fastest time as the pilot for Aileen McGlynn ahead of the semi-finals. The finals will be held at 4.33pm.

Forres’ Lauren Bell is part of the Team Scotland trio racing in the team sprint qualifying at 11.42am. She is partnered with Iona Moir and Lusia Steele, with the fastest two out of the eight teams advancing to the gold medal race, to be held at 5.55pm.

Aberdeen paracycling legend Neil Fachie will start his bid for a hat-trick of tandem B time trial golds at 4.10pm.

In the pool, Toni Shaw has the semi-finals of the S9 100m freestyle at 11.17am, with the final this evening at 7.54pm. Lewis swimmer Kara Hanlon is in action in the 50m breaststroke at 11.37am, with the semi-finals at 8.19pm.

Former Highland rugby duo Jacob Henry and Paddy Kelly are in action for the Scotland sevens team, facing Tonga at 12.18pm and Malaysia at 8.26pm.

Elgin triathletes Cameron Main and Sophia Green are in action in the individual sprints at 11.01am and 2.31pm respectively.