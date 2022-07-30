Netball: Scotland and Sarah MacPhail switch focus to Wales after opening loss to Australia in Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Netball: Scotland and Sarah MacPhail switch focus to Wales after opening loss to Australia in Commonwealth Games

By Jamie Durent
July 30, 2022, 2:45 pm Updated: July 30, 2022, 3:23 pm
Sarah MacPhail. Photo by Paul Greenwood/BPI/Shutterstock (10340978m)
Sarah MacPhail. Photo by Paul Greenwood/BPI/Shutterstock (10340978m)

Orkney netball star Sarah MacPhail insists Scotland’s focus is firmly on their crunch Commonwealth Games tie with Wales.

The two home nations clash at The NEC in Birmingham on Sunday evening, with the Scots looking to record their first win of the competition.

MacPhail was in the Scotland side which faced Australia on Saturday afternoon, with the reigning Games champions running out 83-30 winners. Wales were beaten 72-43 by Jamaica in their opening pool game on Saturday.

While the Kirkwall native enjoyed the experience of making her Games debut, the attention now switches to tomorrow’s pivotal encounter.

“It was immense. I couldn’t get over how many people were in the crowd to watch,” she said. “It’s great to get the Commonwealth Games journey underway.

“It was always going to be tough. They’re world number one for a reason. For areas of the game I thought we were really in it.

“The Wales game has been one of our target matches. We said for the Australia game that it was about us focusing on our processes and tomorrow was the big one.

Scotland's Nimah MccCall (second right) scores at The NEC. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Scotland’s Nimah MccCall, second right, scores at The NEC. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“We’re all looking forward to it and we all feel ready to go. These are your best friends, you train with them every day, so to be here with them is a dream come true.”

Scotland trailed 35-16 to the world number ones at half-time, who have never failed to reach the final of the netball at the Games. They had also thumped Barbados 95-18 in their opening game on Friday.

Backed by a partisan crowd at the NEC, the Thistles delivered a gutsy display against formidable opponents.

Scotland captain Claire Maxwell said before the game it would be more important to focus on their own processes than the result and while the scoreline was significant, MacPhail felt they still had plenty of positives to take.

Scotland's Nimah McCall (back to camera) and Australia's Sunday Aryang in action during their Pool A match at The NEC on day two of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Scotland’s Nimah McCall and Australia’s Sunday Aryang in action during their Pool A match at The NEC on day two of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“I’ve never played in front of a crowd so big and I really felt that home support,” added MacPhail. “It was great to see friends and family and all the Scotland flags out there.

“My boyfriend, my brother, his girlfriend and my mum and dad we’re in the crowd. I spotted them at the start so that was exciting. It’s a long journey for them but they don’t mind, I’m very lucky to be at the Commonwealth Games.”

Scotland face Wales on Sunday night and Jamaica on Tuesday in their next two pool fixtures.

