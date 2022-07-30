Netball: Scotland and Sarah MacPhail switch focus to Wales after opening loss to Australia in Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney netball star Sarah MacPhail insists Scotland’s focus is firmly on their crunch Commonwealth Games tie with Wales.

The two home nations clash at The NEC in Birmingham on Sunday evening, with the Scots looking to record their first win of the competition.

MacPhail was in the Scotland side which faced Australia on Saturday afternoon, with the reigning Games champions running out 83-30 winners. Wales were beaten 72-43 by Jamaica in their opening pool game on Saturday.

While the Kirkwall native enjoyed the experience of making her Games debut, the attention now switches to tomorrow’s pivotal encounter.

“It was immense. I couldn’t get over how many people were in the crowd to watch,” she said. “It’s great to get the Commonwealth Games journey underway.

“It was always going to be tough. They’re world number one for a reason. For areas of the game I thought we were really in it.

“The Wales game has been one of our target matches. We said for the Australia game that it was about us focusing on our processes and tomorrow was the big one.

“We’re all looking forward to it and we all feel ready to go. These are your best friends, you train with them every day, so to be here with them is a dream come true.”

Scotland trailed 35-16 to the world number ones at half-time, who have never failed to reach the final of the netball at the Games. They had also thumped Barbados 95-18 in their opening game on Friday.

Backed by a partisan crowd at the NEC, the Thistles delivered a gutsy display against formidable opponents.

Scotland captain Claire Maxwell said before the game it would be more important to focus on their own processes than the result and while the scoreline was significant, MacPhail felt they still had plenty of positives to take.

“I’ve never played in front of a crowd so big and I really felt that home support,” added MacPhail. “It was great to see friends and family and all the Scotland flags out there.

“My boyfriend, my brother, his girlfriend and my mum and dad we’re in the crowd. I spotted them at the start so that was exciting. It’s a long journey for them but they don’t mind, I’m very lucky to be at the Commonwealth Games.”

Scotland face Wales on Sunday night and Jamaica on Tuesday in their next two pool fixtures.