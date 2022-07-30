Commonwealth Games: Cuminestown rider Neah Evans in complete control to secure bronze in individual pursuit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cuminestown’s Neah Evans delivered a clinical performance to claim bronze in the women’s 3000m individual pursuit at the Commonwealth Games.

Pitted against Australia’s Sarah Roy, Evans was in control throughout the race and soared to victory with a margin of more than three seconds.

Evans, who took silver and bronze at her debut Games in 2018, will now look to add to her tally further when she goes in the 25km points race on Sunday and the 10km scratch race on Monday.

Earlier in the day Evans had set a new Games record for the individual pursuit, which had put her top of the leaderboard.

However, New Zealand’s Bryony Botha, who surged to gold over Australia’s Maeve Plouffe, smashed that by three seconds to qualify as the leading rider. Botha then beat her own newly-set record as she came close to lapping Plouffe in the final.

She's done it! It's a brilliant bronze for @neahevans in the Women's Individual Pursuit 🥉