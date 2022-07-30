Commonwealth Games: Cuminestown rider Neah Evans in complete control to secure bronze in individual pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games: Cuminestown rider Neah Evans in complete control to secure bronze in individual pursuit

By Jamie Durent
July 30, 2022, 4:48 pm
Scotland's Neah Evans during the Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire
Scotland's Neah Evans during the Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire

Cuminestown’s Neah Evans delivered a clinical performance to claim bronze in the women’s 3000m individual pursuit at the Commonwealth Games.

Pitted against Australia’s Sarah Roy, Evans was in control throughout the race and soared to victory with a margin of more than three seconds.

Evans, who took silver and bronze at her debut Games in 2018, will now look to add to her tally further when she goes in the 25km points race on Sunday and the 10km scratch race on Monday.

Earlier in the day Evans had set a new Games record for the individual pursuit, which had put her top of the leaderboard.

However, New Zealand’s Bryony Botha, who surged to gold over Australia’s Maeve Plouffe, smashed that by three seconds to qualify as the leading rider. Botha then beat her own newly-set record as she came close to lapping Plouffe in the final.

