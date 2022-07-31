Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie pipped to sixth Commonwealth Games gold in tandem sprint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie pipped to sixth Commonwealth Games gold in tandem sprint

By Jamie Durent
July 31, 2022, 4:11 pm
Neil Fachie and his pilot Lewis Stewart in action. Photo by Garry Bowden/Shutterstock (13057718ak)
Neil Fachie and his pilot Lewis Stewart in action. Photo by Garry Bowden/Shutterstock (13057718ak)

Aberdeen paracyclist Neil Fachie was unable to grab a second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games after James Ball and Matt Rotherham took victory in the velodrome.

Fachie and Stewart were beaten narrowly in the first race of the Tandem B sprint final, as Ball and pilot Rotherham went for the element of surprise and attacked early.

They were unable to overhaul the Wales pair in the second of the races, with 0.122s the margin of victory this time.

It is the first time Fachie has been beaten in a Games final, having won the previous five he had been part of.

Fachie and Rotherham had worked together successfully in the past, winning two golds at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and in the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

The pair changed partners earlier in the year, with Killearn rider Stewart teaming up with Fachie.

The Scots got the better of the duel on Friday night but it was a measure of revenge for Ball and Rotherham on Sunday.

