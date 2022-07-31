Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie pipped to sixth Commonwealth Games gold in tandem sprint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen paracyclist Neil Fachie was unable to grab a second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games after James Ball and Matt Rotherham took victory in the velodrome.

Fachie and Stewart were beaten narrowly in the first race of the Tandem B sprint final, as Ball and pilot Rotherham went for the element of surprise and attacked early.

They were unable to overhaul the Wales pair in the second of the races, with 0.122s the margin of victory this time.

It is the first time Fachie has been beaten in a Games final, having won the previous five he had been part of.

Fachie and Rotherham had worked together successfully in the past, winning two golds at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and in the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

The pair changed partners earlier in the year, with Killearn rider Stewart teaming up with Fachie.

The Scots got the better of the duel on Friday night but it was a measure of revenge for Ball and Rotherham on Sunday.