Sport Other sports

Cricket: Lennard Bester confident Stoneywood-Dyce can end batting woes

By Callum Law and Jack Nixon
August 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Lennard Bester in action for Stoneywood Dyce
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, pictured at the crease, wants to see an improvement in his side's batting

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester wants his players to follow the example of Garreth Wolmarans in a bid to end their batting struggles.

After a bright start to the season, the People’s Park side – who face Stewarts Melville at Inverleith in the Eastern Premier League tomorrow – have lost eight successive matches.

Bester believes fragile batting has been the reason for the downturn in form.

In five of those defeats, Stoneywood-Dyce have been bowled out for less than 200.

But one batter who has impressed is Wolmarans, who has scored 460 runs this summer at an average of 41.82.

Skipper Bester said: “I’ve been very happy with our bowling and fielding, we’ve restricted two good sides (Watsonian and Grange) to 200 in the last two weeks.

“It’s the batting that has let us down.

“This week, I hope the guys stick their hand up with the bat.

“If we can improve in that area then I think we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

Lennard Bester has praised Garreth Wolmaran’s contribution with the bat for Stoneywood-Dyce

“With the bat, Garreth has been exemplary, he was out for a little while and that was probably when the slump started.

“He occupies the crease, plays his game and backs himself.

“It doesn’t always come off, but it comes off more often than not and if the rest of us can follow Garreth’s example that would be good.

“It’s about wanting to be out there and spend time at the crease, hopefully Garreth’s form continues for the last four games.”

Skipper wants strong finish

The clash with Stewarts Melville is the first of Stoneywood-Dyce’s four remaining fixtures.

Victory would ensure their place in the Eastern Premier League for next season.

Bester is keen to finish the campaign in style and improve on their current position of eighth.

He added: “Cricket is a game where momentum is important and winning becomes a habit.

“We won four games in a row at the start of the season because of the way we played with players putting their hands up.

“We need to get back to that mentality and, if we were to win our last four games, we could finish fourth.”

Title race out of Shire’s hands

Meanwhile, in the North-East Championship, Aberdeenshire look to return to winning ways against Kinloch at Lochside Park.

Shire’s defeat to Huntly last weekend has handed Meigle the initiative in the title race and they will be crowned champions if they win their last four games.

Elsewhere, Huntly – who haven’t been beaten since the end of May – look to continue their fine form when sixth-placed Strathmore visit Castle Park.

Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds (11th) and Gordonians (fourth) meet at People’s Park in a Granite City derby.

Top two in Grades clash

Meanwhile, in the North-East Grades, Crescent remain top of Grade 1, despite losing out to Master Blasters Aberdeen, and look to bounce back tomorrow when they take on nearest challengers Bon Accord at the Links.

Crescent captain Nathan Thangaraj said: “It was a blow to lose out last week, but we were the last team to beat the Bons.

“Okay it was away back on June 4, but I don’t see why we shouldn’t complete the double over them. We are very determined to get back on track.”

Bon Accord will be without their charismatic captain Tauqeer Malik.

Elsewhere, Master Blasters Aberdeen lock horns with Knight Riders in a game the visitors must win if they are to clinch third place.

At the other end of the table, Mannofield meet defending champions Aberdeen Grammar, who must avoid defeat if they are to have any chance of escaping relegation.

In Grade 2, Grampian should make home advantage count when they meet Ellon Gordon, ensuring they retain their place at the head of affairs. Similarly, Fraserburgh will be expected to beat Banchory.

In Grade 3, leaders Methlick host Huntly at Lairds where a win for the home team would pretty much ensure the title will be heading their way.

