Commonwealth Games: Strathpeffer’s Finn Crockett soaks up time trial experience after late call to replace injured Kyle Gordon

By Jamie Durent
August 4, 2022, 4:25 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 5:06 pm
Finn Crockett in action during the men's time trial in Wolverhampton. Photo by David Davies/PA Sport
Strathpeffer cyclist Finn Crockett enjoyed his whirlwind introduction to Commonwealth Games cycling after a late call-up to the time trial.

Crockett had originally been selected just for the road race but after fellow Highlander Kyle Gordon’s injury in the velodrome, he was drafted in for the race at West Park in Wolverhampton.

His time of 52:42.37 was good enough for a provisional eighth after the first batch of the field had finished, before the later riders saw him bumped down to 22nd.

The Ribble Weldtite rider said Gordon had remained a positive influence around the Scotland camp despite his absence from competition, as Crockett tried to make the most of his unexpected experience.

“I got the call-up a couple of days ago to do the time trial so I wasn’t too prepared,” he said. “But what an experience. I can be somewhat proud of my ride but I was just soaking up the experience.

“It’s such a shame what happened to Kyle. I felt really gutted for him because time trial is a bit more his forte. I did what I could and who knows how he would have done.

“He’s been really nice. He’s still been around the village, giving us tips and making us laugh. It’s nice to have him around.

“It’s a really nice family feel in the Scotland camp but to have Kyle there, another local boy, is nice as well.”

Crockett’s time in camp has been brief. He only arrived earlier this week and as recently as Monday, was competing in France on the team circuit.

He will be back in action in Scotland colours in the road race, which gets under way at 12.30 in Warwick.

“I only arrived a day-and-a-half ago so it’s been all-go really,” said Crockett. “I’ve gotten the ball rolling with this and it’s been really good.

“I’m really excited for the road race because a lot more could potentially happen there.

“I’ve been really busy with racing the past couple of weeks. It’s been more road-specific stuff and to be in this Games environment is all new to me.

“My mum, dad and girlfriend are all coming down this weekend; they didn’t know I was racing this until a couple of days ago, so couldn’t come down. I’m looking forward to having them around.”

