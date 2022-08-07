‘It’s all hitting me right now’ – Burghead thrower Mark Dry reflects on emotional fourth Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s all hitting me right now’ – Burghead thrower Mark Dry reflects on emotional fourth Commonwealth Games

By Jamie Durent
August 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Mark Dry waves to the crowd after the men's hammer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo by Bobby Gavin.
Mark Dry waves to the crowd after the men's hammer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo by Bobby Gavin.

To say Mark Dry has been through the wringer just to reach the Commonwealth Games would be a killer understatement.

Stepping foot inside the hammer circle at the Alexander Stadium, adorned with a Scotland vest, would have felt like an achievement in itself.

Two hip reconstructions, followed by its eventual replacement, and a 28-month ban from competition for misleading anti-doping investigators could have killed his career. At times it pushed his spirit to breaking point.

It was understandable then, as the Burghead thrower walked through the mixed zone, after a 10th-placed finish at his fourth Games, that the emotions of the last few years caught up with him.

“I’m extremely proud more than anything else,” said Dry. “It’s frustrating and embarrassing but I’m proud. It’s a lot to process.

“It was all a bit last-minute, to put everything else aside until after the competition, and it’s all hitting me right now.

“I’m extremely proud to have been out there and wear the vest again. I’m disappointed not to bring back a medal for Scotland – I know that’s what a lot of people want from me. Honestly, I’m just happy to be here.

“It’s just such a privilege to be here. I don’t want to be upset or regret anything and as much as I don’t seem it right now, I’m actually really happy.

Dry had been on the podium here before. On home soil in 2014 he was a bronze-medalist, a feat he repeated Down Under four years later.

There were to be no heroics this time around. His second throw of 66.86m was ultimately his furthest, not enough to earn him passage to the business end of the competition.

“It was a very tough competition, a bit of a slow-burner,” he said. “It’s always tough to make the top eight. Nobody has any divine right to bring medal’s home or any divine right to make the cut.

“It is frustrating. Everyone has tried their hearts out. That’s just the way it goes. This is my fourth Games and you can’t win them all.

“I’m lucky enough to have two medals at home and four vests. That means more to me than anything else.

“The crowd have been fantastic. There’s so many Scotland flags in the crowd. If this is the last time I get to do this, it’s been a pleasure.”

Mark Dry embraces Scotland's 1500m bronze-medalist Jake Wightman at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo by Bobby Gavin
Mark Dry embraces Scotland’s 1500m bronze-medalist Jake Wightman at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo by Bobby Gavin

Dry certainly seemed to be enjoying himself, despite everything. When England’s Joe Ellis launched himself into third place with his final throw of 73.09m, Dry was among those to share a chest-bump with the medal contender.

Ellis’ joy was short-lived, as Cyprus’ Alexandros Poursanidis pipped him to bronze with the next throw, but it brought back fond memories for the 35-year-old.

“Watching the boys come alive, I know what it feels like,” said Dry. “I know what it feels like it. I did it in Glasgow and last time round in Gold Coast.

“I very nearly watched Joe Ellis do what I did. He wasn’t sitting in the bronze medal position and went ahead, but the Cypriot turned him over.

“To be able to share that with someone else, is a huge privilege. I have no divine right to do it again and I know people expect me to pull one out in the last round. Trust me, I wish it was as easy as that as well.”

