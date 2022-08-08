Cricket: Fragile battling lets Stoneywood-Dyce down at Stewarts Melville – but skipper backs youngsters to come good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Fragile battling lets Stoneywood-Dyce down at Stewarts Melville – but skipper backs youngsters to come good

By Jack Nixon
August 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Lennard Bester in action for Stoneywood Dyce
Lennard Bester in action for Stoneywood-Dyce.

Stoneywood-Dyce cricket club captain Lennard Bester has backed his side to come good before the end of the season after another loss in the Eastern Premier League.

The north-east outfit put in a gutsy, defiant performance away to Stewarts Melville, only to lose out by 71 runs after the Peoples Park side’s fragile batting let them down.

Bester said: “Once again we bowled and fielded superbly. Dismissing a good side on their own track for 200 was quite an achievement, but then we failed to take advantage.

“We must learn to value our wicket more. But this is a young side who will learn from these experiences.

“I feel for them, as I was a very impetuous as a young player.

“I can’t wait for next week‘s home game with RH Corstorphine, who we have already beaten in Edinburgh. A double would be a nice way in which to bounce back.”

Should youngsters in the team be looking for a role model, they need look no further than their captain – as Bester hit a superb 72 from 50 balls, coming in with five wickets down for 69. His aggressive, but watchful knock, included seven fours and five sixes, and in the company of the ever-improving Nathan Elliott, looked set to claim an unlikely win, only for both to fall with the score on 114.

Neel Tandel polished off the tail, taking five for 25 as Stoneywood-Dyce slid to their ninth loss in a row.

Earlier in the afternoon, the visitors had performed a containment exercise on the Edinburgh side’s batsmen, with only Shaylen Pillay exerting any supremacy on the Stoneywood-Dyce attack, seeing his side to the 200 mark with an unbeaten 97.

George Ninan and Jack Lambley took two wickets each for the visitors.

In the meantime, Heriots came another step towards the Eastern Premier title after chasing down the 188 set by Forfarshire, their nearest challengers, for the loss of only one wicket.

Arbroath and Falkland, the two bottom sides, both lost – in a boost to Stoneywood-Dyce, although it is still mathematically possible for the north-east outfit to be relegated.

No Meigle slip-up, despite wins for Shire and Huntly

In the NE Championship, leaders Meigle were comfortable 97-run winners away to 2nd Forfarshire and, with only three weeks remaining, it is hard to see the chasers Aberdeenshire and Huntly overhauling the Angus side.

Shire eased to a 41-run win away to Kinloch, who failed to hunt down the 192 set by the Mannofield men, for whom captain Kenny Reid scored 56 – keeping his average over 50 for the season.

Dian Forrester curtailed the home side to 152 with his three for 19.

At Castle Park, Huntly posted 193 for eight, of which Sam Cuconits scored a superb 90, while captain Jack Mitchell chipped in with 39, before bowling out Strathmore for 113.

High-scoring spectacle as Bon Accord meet Crescent in Grade 1

In the Aberdeenshire Grades, all eyes were on the top-of-the-table clash at the Links, where Bon Accord proved they are still the team to beat in Grade 1.

The Bons pushed all the way by Crescent in a swashbuckling affair, which saw the former side recover from losing three wickets for six runs to rack up 282 for nine from their allocation of 40 overs.

Set this target, Crescent – who are seeking their first Grade 1 title since 1908 – made a slow start, but ended the day only an agonising 15 short after being bowled in 39 overs.

The afternoon was punctuated with sixes, leaving both sets of supporters in awe of the occasion, and setting up a grandstand finish in which Bon Accord have 351 points against the Crescent total of 350 with only four games to be played.

