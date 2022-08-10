Shane Burger says there should be no barriers in Scottish cricket ahead of international matches in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Head coach Shane Burger says there should be no barriers to prevent anyone playing cricket for Scotland.

The Saltires face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Mannofield today (10.30am start) in the first of four Cricket World Cup League 2 matches over the next week.

However, much of the focus this summer has been off the field after an independent review published last month found governing body Cricket Scotland to be institutionally racist.

Burger is keen to see things improve, and said: “The review process has made us realise things do need to change.

“We need to be doing things better, (and) we have to make sure we’re providing everyone with opportunities to play at the highest level.

“The review process has shown that and I’m keen to see everything that has been recommended is put into place.

“My job as head coach of the national team is to make sure the national team is performing.

“Whatever your background, whatever walk of life you come from shouldn’t be a barrier.

“Being South African and growing up in the society I did, I probably understand that better than most – but it doesn’t mean I have all the answers and that I can’t keep learning.

“I see no reason why anybody who wants to play cricket for their country shouldn’t be offered the opportunity as long as they are meeting the requirement that every player needs to meet.

“Whoever you are, if you’re good at cricket that’s the skillset we’re looking for and there’s no reason why you couldn’t be selected for a national team.”

Welcome return to Granite City as Scots follow top nations’ blueprint

After facing the UAE today, Scotland tackle the United States of America (USA) on Saturday, the UAE on Sunday and the USA again next Wednesday.

It’s the first international cricket to be played at Mannofield since 2019.

Having already played in Glasgow and Edinburgh this summer, Burger is pleased the national side will be in action in the north-east.

The South African added: “It’s always a positive thing when you can have international cricket all around the country.

“If you look at full members, they have certain stadiums all around their countries.

“It gives grounds an opportunity to show what they’re about, it’s been a few years since we’ve been at Mannofield.

“To grow the game around Scotland and make it more mainstream, it’s important both the men’s and women’s national teams play around the country.”

Top spot is Saltires’ aim

Cricket World Cup League 2 is part of the qualifying process for next year’s World Cup in India.

The top three in the section progress to the World Cup qualifier.

Scotland are second in the standings with 12 games remaining, sitting 10 points behind Oman, who have completed their fixtures.

Burger wants to win the competition and good results at Mannofield would help the Scots with that objective.

He said: “We are sitting in a good position within the top three.

“For our own standards and where we want to be, we want to make sure we finish top and also bring through the next generation of players.

“If we can finish top, while also giving some of the next generation of players an opportunity prior to the Cricket World Cup qualifier, that would be good.

“On home soil, we’ve always won at least three out of four and I think three or four wins is the target again.

“We can’t take UAE or USA lightly, they’re good teams who will be gunning for us.

“Every game will be a dogfight because there is a lot on the line for all three teams.”

Meanwhile, Scotland will be captained during the series by former Aberdeenshire player Matthew Cross.

With skipper Richie Berrington injured, wicketkeeper-batter Cross will lead his country for the first time.

He said: “It’s a huge honour and privilege to captain my country especially where it all began for me at Aberdeenshire.”