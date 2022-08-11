Cricket: Calum MacLeod’s praise for Scotland captain Matthew Cross after win over UAE in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Calum MacLeod’s praise for Scotland captain Matthew Cross after win over UAE in Aberdeen

By Callum Law
August 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 7:32 am
Scotland captain Matthew Cross was praised by team-mate Calum MacLeod after their win over UAE
Player of the match Calum MacLeod praised stand-in skipper Matthew Cross for leading Scotland to victory on the ground where he started his career.

The Saltires defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 64 runs at Mannofield in the first of four Cricket World Cup League 2 matches.

Cross, who started his career with Aberdeenshire, was captaining his country for the first time in the absence of the injured Richie Berrington.

MacLeod said: “I’m really proud of Matthew Cross as an Aberdeenshire boy captaining Scotland on his home ground.

“I’ve been room-mates with him since he came into the Scotland squad.

“He captained really well and to watch that performance is one that Matthew can be really proud of and one Aberdeenshire can be really proud of.

“Hopefully we have Richie back soon, but it just shows the depth we have now.”

‘OK without being great’

MacLeod was named player of the match after notching 76 in Scotland’s total of 262 all out.

Reflecting on his innings, he added: “It was OK without being great, I don’t think I ever got in the position where I took the game away from them.

“That would’ve been nice to really take the game away from them and get us to 280 or 300.

“To go through the innings, bat at four with Richie not playing and take that little bit more responsibility through the innings, I was pretty pleased.”

Good start to Aberdeen series

Scotland face USA on Saturday, UAE on Sunday and USA again next Wednesday.

MacLeod was pleased to start the series with a win and is also happy to be playing in Aberdeen for the first time since 2019.

He said: “It’s a good start, we did feel 260 on a good wicket was maybe 15 under par.

“But Chris Sole’s spell was as fast as I’ve seen in a Scotland shirt, Kyle Coetzer and I were racking our brains trying to remember a faster, more hostile spell.

“We couldn’t come up with one, so we’re quite excited to be standing at slip watching that.

Calum MacLeod was player of the match for Scotland against UAE.

“Through the middle overs, Mark Watt and Hamza Tahir have been exceptional for us for a long time.

“It’s amazing to be playing in Aberdeen with the sun out and if it’s like this all week then we’re really excited.

“We enjoy coming up here to play. If you speak to any of the players, we’ll mention the word intent and we saw that with both bat and ball.”

