Cricket: Aberdeen’s Kyle Coetzer hopes Scotland make swift return to Mannofield

Kyle Coetzer hopes international cricket will be back at Mannofield in the near future.

The Aberdeen ground hosted the Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series between Scotland, UAE and USA.

Although one of the six matches was rained off, the other five resulted in exciting finishes with Scotland managing to win three of their four fixtures.

Opening batter Coetzer, who grew up in the north-east and started his career with Stoneywood Dyce, believes Mannofield demonstrated it’s a top-class international venue.

Scotland’s schedule for next summer is not yet determined, but Coetzer hopes it may include a return to the Granite City.

The 38-year-old said: “It’s been brilliant to be back in Aberdeen.

“The groundstaff have done a fantastic job and if I’m honest it’s a venue we should be playing more cricket at, because it’s got everything we need.

“There are some fantastic grounds around the country and Mannofield is certainly one of them.

“I think it’s put in a really good case for hosting more games of cricket, because there were great games all week.

“And fingers crossed the weather stays like it was as well!”

No World Cup but plenty going on

For the majority of Scotland’s players, the focus now turns to October’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, that isn’t the case for Coetzer, who retired from the 20-over format last month.

He plans to play in America, but would also be keen to explore coaching opportunities.

Coetzer added: “I’m keeping my options open, I was hoping to maybe go with the team to the World Cup as a support coach in some form. That didn’t materialise so my options are open, I’m going to play in a couple of tournaments in the USA and keep myself open for coaching opportunities as well.

“Coaching is something that definitely interests me – I’ve done some work towards it over the last couple of years.

“I’ve finished my level-four qualification and have done some work with England Women and Durham in the last couple of years.

“I feel like I’m ready to move into that when I’m done with playing, but whenever that is we’ll see.”

Retirement not on agenda yet

Although he has an interest in coaching, Coetzer has no plans to stop playing 50-over cricket for Scotland yet.

But he appreciates, if his performances decline, then that decision may be made for him.

At Mannofield he didn’t find top form and managed 70 runs in four innings.

Coetzer said: “Fingers crossed I can keep playing for a while yet – ultimately you are defined by your performances on the field.

“So I have to make sure I’m doing my bit and scoring runs.

“It would have been nice to get a few more runs at Mannofield. I felt I was going all right, but I got undone by a couple of decent balls.

“Off the field, it was also nice to see some family while we were up here,”