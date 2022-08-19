Cricket: Aberdeen’s Kyle Coetzer hopes Scotland make swift return to Mannofield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Aberdeen’s Kyle Coetzer hopes Scotland make swift return to Mannofield

By Callum Law
August 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield

Kyle Coetzer hopes international cricket will be back at Mannofield in the near future.

The Aberdeen ground hosted the Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series between Scotland, UAE and USA.

Although one of the six matches was rained off, the other five resulted in exciting finishes with Scotland managing to win three of their four fixtures.

Opening batter Coetzer, who grew up in the north-east and started his career with Stoneywood Dyce, believes Mannofield demonstrated it’s a top-class international venue.

Scotland’s schedule for next summer is not yet determined, but Coetzer hopes it may include a return to the Granite City.

The 38-year-old said: “It’s been brilliant to be back in Aberdeen.

“The groundstaff have done a fantastic job and if I’m honest it’s a venue we should be playing more cricket at, because it’s got everything we need.

“There are some fantastic grounds around the country and Mannofield is certainly one of them.

“I think it’s put in a really good case for hosting more games of cricket, because there were great games all week.

“And fingers crossed the weather stays like it was as well!”

No World Cup but plenty going on

For the majority of Scotland’s players, the focus now turns to October’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, that isn’t the case for Coetzer, who retired from the 20-over format last month.

He plans to play in America, but would also be keen to explore coaching opportunities.

Coetzer added: “I’m keeping my options open, I was hoping to maybe go with the team to the World Cup as a support coach in some form. That didn’t materialise so my options are open, I’m going to play in a couple of tournaments in the USA and keep myself open for coaching opportunities as well.

Kyle Coetzer is keen to explore coaching opportunities while continuing to play

“Coaching is something that definitely interests me – I’ve done some work towards it over the last couple of years.

“I’ve finished my level-four qualification and have done some work with England Women and Durham in the last couple of years.

“I feel like I’m ready to move into that when I’m done with playing, but whenever that is we’ll see.”

Retirement not on agenda yet

Although he has an interest in coaching, Coetzer has no plans to stop playing 50-over cricket for Scotland yet.

But he appreciates, if his performances decline, then that decision may be made for him.

At Mannofield he didn’t find top form and managed 70 runs in four innings.

Coetzer said: “Fingers crossed I can keep playing for a while yet – ultimately you are defined by your performances on the field.

“So I have to make sure I’m doing my bit and scoring runs.

“It would have been nice to get a few more runs at Mannofield. I felt I was going all right, but I got undone by a couple of decent balls.

“Off the field, it was also nice to see some family while we were up here,”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Undefeated boxer Dean Sutherland confirms home city title fight in Aberdeen
0
Stoneywood-Dyce's George Ninan.
Stoneywood Dyce: George Ninan hopes for 'fearless' end to the year after ending losing…
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Cricket: Bon Accord look to take a step closer to Aberdeen Grades title
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Shane Burger says Scotland weren't clinical in USA defeat despite Calum MacLeod heroics
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Cricket: USA defeat Scotland in Mannofield thriller
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Curling: Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison to skip team at Euro Super Series
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Athletics: Run Banchory organisers delighted with response - as deadline for entries to August…
0
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Beauly's Oliver Stewart continues debut season progress by breaking into top 10 F4 British…
0
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Neil Drysdale: How I fell out of love with cricket, the game I've followed…

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer enjoys playing at Mannofield
Out of school club lives to play another year
0