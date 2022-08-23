Alness cyclist Kyle Gordon reflects on velodrome crash which broke his collarbone and ended Commonwealth Games bid early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Alness cyclist Kyle Gordon reflects on velodrome crash which broke his collarbone and ended Commonwealth Games bid early

By Jamie Durent
August 23, 2022, 11:45 am
Kyle Gordon on the track at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com
Kyle Gordon on the track at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Kyle Gordon saw his Commonwealth Games ended in a brutal, unexpected fashion.

The Alness rider was injured in the horrifying velodrome crash on the final day of racing, breaking his collarbone and putting an abrupt full stop at the end of his medal hopes.

Now recovering back home in the Highlands, Gordon says he has been able to process the incident and move on, even if it left a bitter taste after such arduous preparation.

It was three weeks yesterday since he was sent careering into the boards at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

Remarkably he still got back up to finish the points race and after initial thoughts that it was only muscle damage, the prognosis turned out to be much more serious.

‘Chief morale officer’

Gordon had tried to get back on the bike and compete. He was due to ride in the road race and time trial later in the Games but instead, he was reduced to the self-appointed role of “chief morale officer”.

The crash sent England’s Matt Walls hurtling over railings into the crowd, injuring spectators, with Walls, Canada’s Derek Gee and the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock requiring hospital treatment.

Another Canadian rider, Mathias Guillemette, was disqualified for causing the crash.

Kyle Gordon, in the Scotland jersey on the left, is taken out as part of the major crash on July 31 at the Lee Valley VeloPark
Kyle Gordon, in the Scotland jersey on the left, is taken out as part of the major crash on July 31 at the Lee Valley VeloPark

“When you’re sliding down the track, it’s kind of in slow-motion,” said Gordon. “You don’t see it on the TV but into the last lap, the Canadian rider (Guillemette) is leading a string of riders out but looking over his shoulder.

“You’re doing 45mph at the time. One flick of the wheel or movement of your body, it’s over-exaggerated and he drifts off the velodrome onto the apron, the big bit of flat concrete between the glass barrier and the track.

“He’s swung back on to the track on the bend and hit the Isle of Man rider then the rider from Barbados. Matt Walls has managed to swerve the crash but because you’re on a 46-degree banking and travelling at that speed, it’s like a ramp and he’s gone straight over.

Kyle Gordon came fifth in the individual pursuit at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com
Kyle Gordon came fifth in the individual pursuit at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“It’s a chain reaction, from one guy looking over his shoulder. It’s a big no-no, you just don’t do those sorts of things at that speed or at that stage of the race.

“Your whole body-weight is angled inwards, so if I had managed to correct it at that speed, if I had that kind of reaction time, I could have ended up like Matt Walls in the crowd. The crash happened and I thought ‘I’ve got nowhere to go’.

‘I just wanted to race’

“I came down pretty hard on my right shoulder and it’s taken all the impact.

“It’s split my collarbone like a log; it’s like if you have a carrot and cut it end-to-end, my collarbone is broken that way, rather than the traditional way where the collarbone snaps.

“I jumped back on the bike, finished the race, but the pain got worse and worse. The doctor checked me over and was sure it was muscle damage, because he couldn’t feel any displacement or breaks.

“I went to hospital the next day and got the scan. As the day went on, I was thinking it was still muscle damage and the points race was that night. I was quite keen to do it.

“I went on the bike on the Monday when they opened the session and the doctor, physio and coach were standing trackside to see how I looked on the bike. I was putting on a brave face – I just wanted to race my bike – but it was painful and they could see it.

“I could probably have got through the race by grinding my teeth but was it the best thing to do? We all agreed no as I could end up causing an accident or more harm to myself. About two hours after that we got the results to say it was broken.

“It meant it was the end of the Games and I just had to take it at the time. I was caught up in the environment and hype of it all; it was gutting but I’d had an amazing individual pursuit with a PB, so I was buzzing to come away with that.

“A lot of work went in to getting there and a lot of people supported me to get there. It just shows one thing can change it all. It’s out of your hands and through the fault of another rider.

“I think I’ve processed it all but time will tell.”

Recovering in Inverness

It can be easy to forget that Gordon had already delivered a big result on the track, finishing fifth in the 4000m individual pursuit and narrowly missing out on the medal races.

Gordon was given an initial time-frame of at least four-to-six weeks off the bike, with a sling still required due to the “excruciating” pain in his right shoulder.

He has been able to do minimal work since then and chose to fly straight home to Inverness after the closing ceremony of the Games.

Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men's road race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men’s road race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire

He has been utilising The Oxygen Works in Inverness, a charity which provides oxygen therapy to the Highland community, to help accelerate his recovery.

“A friend, Beth Morrison, used to work at The Oxygen Works and she told me to get in there as soon as possible. It’s a hyperbaric chamber that is pressured to 33 feet below sea level and at the same time, you breathe 90-100% pure oxygen.

“It helps take pressure off joints, or if you’ve got inflammation or broken bones. I would say it’s working – Friday was my third session of the week.

“They are there for any of the public to use and people are using them now for long Covid treatment. We are lucky we’ve got it.”

Pride for fellow Highlander

While Gordon was unable to take further part at the Games, he was still in the thick of the Scottish Cycling camp.

He was filled with pride at seeing fellow Highlander Finn Crockett, who hails from Strathpeffer, take bronze in the men’s road race on the penultimate day of the Games.

“I said to him the night before I had a feeling he was going to get a medal. This is where it starts for him; he’s got the whole package.

“He’s got the personality, he’s a likeable guy, he knows how to train. He’s class. It would be great to see him get on to some bigger teams for next year and get into the bigger races. That’s what he needs.”

Alness rider Kyle Gordon reflects on life-changing leap of faith that helped him reach Team Scotland goal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

The Olympic flame was almost extinguished in Munich in 1972.
Neil Drysdale: Munich Olympic massacre cast a terrible shadow over 'the cheerful Games' 50…
0
The inaugural Loch Ness 24, a 24hr endurance trail race. takes place on Saturday.
Athletics: Gruelling 24-hour challenge along Loch Ness awaits aspiring runners this weekend
Action pics from Scotland v USA in the final Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture. Scotland's Michael Leask. CR0037374 17/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Cricket: Michael Leask looks forward to global showcase after good Scottish summer
Anthony Joshua speaks to the crowd after losing the World Heavyweight Championship WBA Super IBF, IBO and WBO fight at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah.
Paul Third: It is not always about you Anthony Joshua
Garreth Wolmarans
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce run Eastern Premier League champions close; Huntly and Aberdeenshire impress
The British Quoiting Open Championship returned after a two-year break. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
IN PICTURES: Quoiting players from across UK do battle in British Championship in Stonehaven
0
Aberdeen athlete Hannah Cameron runs to victory. Picture supplied by Scottish Athletics.
Athletics: Aberdeen's Hannah Cameron looks to build on maiden Scottish title success
Undefeated Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland is set to fight for a title in the Granite City
Undefeated boxer Dean Sutherland confirms home city title fight in Aberdeen
0
Stoneywood-Dyce's George Ninan.
Stoneywood Dyce: George Ninan hopes for 'fearless' end to the year after ending losing…
CR0037372 Action from Scotland v UAE, Cricket World Cup, League 2, at Mannofield, Aberdeen In pic........ Kyle Coetzer **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 10-08-2022
Cricket: Aberdeen's Kyle Coetzer hopes Scotland make swift return to Mannofield

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0