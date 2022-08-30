Athletics: Run Banchory declared a huge success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of runners made their way to Royal Deeside on Sunday as the Run Banchory event returned for the third time with a record number of entries across four different distances.

Featuring an inaugural half marathon event, more than 300 runners – ranging from children to adults – took part in the competition which was played out in glorious conditions in Banchory’s King George V Park.

Organised by Scott Birse, who teaches PE at Aboyne Academy, Run Banchory was first held in 2019 and returned for its third instalment on Sunday as it looks to build its reputation as one of Aberdeenshire’s prime running events.

A total of 110 senior runners competed in the half marathon, with 119 in the 10k. A total of 95 primary and secondary school pupils ran in the 1k and 2.5k events, which took place early on in the proceedings.

In the half marathon, Aberdeen Metro Running Club achieved a clean sweep of the podium places as Martin Mueller, Richard McGaw, and Nicola MacDonald took first, second, and third in the overall standings.

The German-born Mueller, who also won the Dyce Half Marathon earlier this month, ran 1:17.02 to win by more than eight minutes from McGaw, his nearest challenger.

In the 10k event, Aberdeen Metro’s Paul Knight, who took fifth place in Mel’s Union Street Mile only the day before, ran 36:01 on Sunday to win from clubmate Ben Ward. Stonehaven Running Club’s Michael Barker finished third in 38:11.

The event may have only lasted a few hours, but it followed many months of preparation from Birse, who had to alter the course significantly after November’s Storm Arwen left much of the original route untraversable.

Hard work worthwhile for organiser

Key to Birse’s motivation to organise Run Banchory is to offer the area a running event which, he hopes, will eventually match the reputation enjoyed by the likes of Run Garioch and Run Balmoral.

Growing up in Banchory himself, Mr Birse explained that the area around Banchory has lacked a community sports event, with many runners having to travel further afield for long-distance events.

He said: “Putting together events like these, it’s just a passion of mine. I went to university in Strathclyde and did a sports in the community degree.

“I always feel Banchory, even though it’s quite affluent, lacks sporting events for its residents. I just thought I would take it on myself to organise one and bring something (to the community).

“I’m a keen runner, but I always had to go elsewhere (for a race), like Run Balmoral. I thought, ‘why does Banchory not have one?’ It really frustrated me.

“I contacted a few people who might be able to help manage the event. We created a small committee and we evolved it as we’ve gone on.

“It’s not been easy this year, because it’s still a new event and because of Storm Arwen, and so much work goes into it (given how long the event lasts on the day). It can be really tough (putting the event together).”

Emphasis firmly on fun

The 39-year-old added that the introduction of the half marathon this year, which was marshalled by more than 40 volunteers, should see the event continue to gain further traction in the future.

As well as organising Run Banchory, Birse also teaches PE three times a week at Aboyne Academy, runs his own business – SB Fitness – and leads the Banchory Outdoor Active charity.

Health and wellbeing has certainly worked it’s way into his DNA – though Birse explained he can only truly enjoy the fruits of his efforts once he has heard the starter’s gun.

He said: “The highlight is actually seeing the runners go at the very start of the race.

“We’ve got a pupil from Aboyne Academy who plays the bagpipes at the event and it gives a great buzz. When the bagpipes play you know you’re all set for the event – it’s really special.

“Seeing all the pictures of all the runners coming over the Dee bridge is just amazing. When the first person comes back and says how great the route is, it makes it all worthwhile.

“It’s really important to me, the experience of the runner. It’s the positive feedback that really gets me – as long as everyone has a really good time.”

Birse hopes Run Banchory can continue to grow

Although the idea for the event came from Birse, fellow organisers and sponsors have no doubt been essential in seeing the event come together for the hundreds of participants.

Organisations in Banchory, such as Out There Active Wear, BBKS Accountants, Barry Chalmers Painting and Decorating, and Woodlands Nursery, all supported the event this year.

Birse said: “With their support, we were able to put on an event. They helped us to make it a good spectacle at the main park. How it collectively comes together is just really good.”

“Next year, I’m going to try and change the route a bit – I am hoping I can make it more accessible. All the storm damage should be clear and we’ll be able to manage a better flow to the course.

“If (the storm damage isn’t clear), it will still be a good experience for the runners. I’ll work on the feedback that we get so we can make it a good experience.”