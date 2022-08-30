Aimi Kenyon on brink of podium as north bikers shine on World Championship stage in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aimi Kenyon on brink of podium as north bikers shine on World Championship stage in France

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aimi Kenyon
Highland rider Aimi Kenyon finished fourth for GB in the women's junior final in the Downhill World Championship. Supplied by British Cycling/SWPix

Rising star Aimi Kenyon was a whisker away from winning a medal for Great Britain in the Downhill World Championships in France at the weekend.

The 16-year-old from Sunnyside Culloden was one of three Black Isle Mountain Bike Club members who reached finals at the hotly-contested competition, based at Les Gets.

Kenyon, who represents the Pink Bike Downhill team, was fourth in the final of the junior women’s category, coming in less than four seconds behind Colombia’s Valentina Roa Sanchez.

Her overall form has been terrific, with third and second spots secured respectively at the World Cup in Fort William in May and Snowshoe in West Virginia last month.

She is set to finish fifth place or higher in this year’s World Cup standings, securing her the accolade of being the top first-year junior.

Australia’s Jenna Hastings was the race winner, with Canada’s Gracey Hemstreet in third.

McCully secures 12th spot finish

Also reaching the final was Kenyon’s club-mate Contin’s Bethany McCully, who came in at 12th position.

The 18-year-old, who only took up the sport four years ago, has had a terrific year, becoming the British Junior Downhill champion in Glencoe last month, as well as scoring a victory in Wales recently in the British Downhill Series.

Contin mountain biker Bethany McCully.

McCully, who is 18, has also enjoyed consistent performances in recent times.

After becoming the British Junior Downhill champion at Glencoe last month, McCully picked up another victory in the British Downhill Series at Caersws in Wales a fortnight ago.

Final action for debutant Goodwill

There was also a World Championship debut for Kirkhill’s Douglas Goodwill in the men’s junior event, and he finished 24th out of 55 riders in his final, which was won by GB’s Jordan Williams.

The 17-year-old will aim to continue to make tracks in the sport, having finished sixth in the World Cup in Fort William this year.

