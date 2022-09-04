Cricket: Grade 1 title joy for Knight Riders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Grade 1 title joy for Knight Riders

By Jack Nixon
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 4, 2022, 5:05 pm
Knight Riders claimed their first ever Grade 1 title.
Knight Riders claimed their first ever Grade 1 title.

Knight Riders claimed their first ever Grade 1 title when the comfortably beat Crescent who were also in the running for the championship at the Links.

Pehlaj Penneti, the Knight Riders captain, was delighted with the seven wicket win which included a stunning knock of 79 from opener and former captain Somu Kumarasamy.

He said: “We have played well all season but ending with six straight wins was very special.

“We must be the youngest team ever to win the title. I am very proud of them.”

Crescent were 190 for the loss of nine wickets. In reply, the Groats Road side eased past the home total for three down.

Bon Accord, who were also in the running had hoped to make it a league and Aberdeenshire Cup double, were six wicket winners at Mannofield where opener Fazal Awan top scored with an unbeaten 78, taking his total to 950 for the season.

In the Eastern Premier play-off Meigle reached the top flight after bowling Gala out for 192 and then passing the required total for the loss of six wickets.

This weekend’s results…

EASTERN PREMIER LEAGUE PLAY OFF

Gala 192 (J Irvine 76, U Indrasiri 32, Z Rasheed 3-32, H Guest 2-31) lost to Meigle 197 for 6 (R Gayashan 90, M Rasheed 26, S Paterson 3-38, U Indrasiri 2-36)

CS PREMIER LEAGUE GRAND FINAL
Ferguslie 191 (R Henry 68, E Moses 29, N Alexander 3-38, R Brown 2-35) won against Heriot’s 88 (E Moses 4-20, M Ghaffar 2-17)

NORTH EAST SCOTLAND CRICKET GRADES
GRADE 1
B-Secure Crescent 190 for 9 (13 points) (K Reddy 42, A Singh 32no, S Peedikayil 3-24, B Vijayaraj Jayakumari 2-26) Knight Riders 192 for 3 (30 points) (S Kumarasamy 79, A Kache 45, H Konda 2-13)
2nd Knight Riders 238 for 7 (30 points) (V Ramaswamy 59, U Raghavendra 50no, J Jessiman 3-50, J Thom 2-33) Inverurie Don Valley 120 (13 points) (S Murrison 36, T Norval 35, U Raghavendra 3-5, B Balaji 3-18)
Gordonians 190 for 9 (30 points) (C Perera 54no, A Mukhopadhya 49, H Chovatiya 3-32, J Gajjar 2-25) TechForce Master Blasters 102 (14 points) (H Ganesan 38, H Parkar 3-7, A Bashir 2-10)
AGSFPs 205 (16 points) (R Swiergon 71, H Javaid 24, J Khan 3-40, I Nawaz 2-15) Infquick.com Cults 207 for 6 (30 points) (T Singh 53, A Ajazi 33no, A Sood 2-16, A Haider 2-35)
Mannofield 174 (13 points) (K Yahathugoda 35, A Cummings 26no, H Omerkhail 2-18, N Mirza 2-29) Culter Curry Bon Accord 175 for 4 (30 points) (F Awan 78no, N Mirza 56, A Cummings 2-23)

GRADE 2
Quilter Cheviot Ellon Gordon 170 (17 points) (B Veldsman 62, J Barrett 45, U Shirzad 3-15, L Broadley 3-44) Fraserburgh 173 for 8 (30 points) (L Bowie 57no, C Gospel 39, R Wade 3-36, R Greenfield 3-39)

GRADE 3
Methlick 147 for 9 (16 points) (C Addison 31, A Veersema 29, S Mir 2-15, S Chouksey 2-24) 2nd Gordonians 150 for 8 (30 points) (S Hounsome 60, U Basavaraju 36, T Duffy 4-10, A Veersema 3-16)
2nd Siyapa 298 for 3 (30 points) (H Masood 105no, B Kamal 64, R Moir 2-55) 2nd Methlick 41 (4 points) (A Ahmad 7-17, M Hassan 2-2)

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Cyclists line up at the start of the race on Union Street in Aberdeen for the Tour of Britain. Picture by KATH FLANNERY/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best north-east snaps from the Tour of Britain
0
Strathpeffer road cyclist Finn Crockett. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (12931176bd)
Finn Crockett keen to build on opening stage display at AJ Bell Tour of…
0
Corbin Strong of team Israel - Premier Tech celebrates winning stage one of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre.
New Zealand's Corbin Strong says opening stage victory on AJ Bell Tour of Britain…
Highland Stags will compete against Bristol Apache for the right to become UK Division 2 champions, Photo by Arron McIntyre
Highland Stags target UK American football title in showdown with Bristol Apache in London
0
Elgin boxer Andrew Smart is set to compete in the Last Man Standing event.
Undefeated Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title shot
0
CR0037816 Neil and Lora Fachie speaking about their careers and para-sport at Inverurie Town Hall. Picture by Kenny Elrick 01/09/2022
Neil Fachie hopes Tour of Britain will be inspirational
The event's junior races also proved to be a huge hit on the day. Picture by Chris Sumner
Run Garioch to return in 2023 - and entries open this weekend
A cricket ball on the boundary .
Cricket: Aberdeen Grades season set for thrilling final day
Finn Crockett at the road race during the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com
Finn Crockett keen to ride Commonwealth Games wave into Tour of Britain
Olympic champion Tom Pidcock has been confirmed for the Tour of Britain. (Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock)
Olympic champion Tom Pidcock to lead INEOS Grenadiers in Tour of Britain

More from Press and Journal

Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
'Creating long-lasting legacy': Tour of Britain success cements the north-east as cycling destination
0
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close
0
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…