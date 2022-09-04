Cricket: Grade 1 title joy for Knight Riders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Knight Riders claimed their first ever Grade 1 title when the comfortably beat Crescent who were also in the running for the championship at the Links.

Pehlaj Penneti, the Knight Riders captain, was delighted with the seven wicket win which included a stunning knock of 79 from opener and former captain Somu Kumarasamy.

He said: “We have played well all season but ending with six straight wins was very special.

“We must be the youngest team ever to win the title. I am very proud of them.”

Crescent were 190 for the loss of nine wickets. In reply, the Groats Road side eased past the home total for three down.

Bon Accord, who were also in the running had hoped to make it a league and Aberdeenshire Cup double, were six wicket winners at Mannofield where opener Fazal Awan top scored with an unbeaten 78, taking his total to 950 for the season.

In the Eastern Premier play-off Meigle reached the top flight after bowling Gala out for 192 and then passing the required total for the loss of six wickets.

This weekend’s results…

EASTERN PREMIER LEAGUE PLAY OFF

Gala 192 (J Irvine 76, U Indrasiri 32, Z Rasheed 3-32, H Guest 2-31) lost to Meigle 197 for 6 (R Gayashan 90, M Rasheed 26, S Paterson 3-38, U Indrasiri 2-36)

CS PREMIER LEAGUE GRAND FINAL

Ferguslie 191 (R Henry 68, E Moses 29, N Alexander 3-38, R Brown 2-35) won against Heriot’s 88 (E Moses 4-20, M Ghaffar 2-17)

NORTH EAST SCOTLAND CRICKET GRADES

GRADE 1

B-Secure Crescent 190 for 9 (13 points) (K Reddy 42, A Singh 32no, S Peedikayil 3-24, B Vijayaraj Jayakumari 2-26) Knight Riders 192 for 3 (30 points) (S Kumarasamy 79, A Kache 45, H Konda 2-13)

2nd Knight Riders 238 for 7 (30 points) (V Ramaswamy 59, U Raghavendra 50no, J Jessiman 3-50, J Thom 2-33) Inverurie Don Valley 120 (13 points) (S Murrison 36, T Norval 35, U Raghavendra 3-5, B Balaji 3-18)

Gordonians 190 for 9 (30 points) (C Perera 54no, A Mukhopadhya 49, H Chovatiya 3-32, J Gajjar 2-25) TechForce Master Blasters 102 (14 points) (H Ganesan 38, H Parkar 3-7, A Bashir 2-10)

AGSFPs 205 (16 points) (R Swiergon 71, H Javaid 24, J Khan 3-40, I Nawaz 2-15) Infquick.com Cults 207 for 6 (30 points) (T Singh 53, A Ajazi 33no, A Sood 2-16, A Haider 2-35)

Mannofield 174 (13 points) (K Yahathugoda 35, A Cummings 26no, H Omerkhail 2-18, N Mirza 2-29) Culter Curry Bon Accord 175 for 4 (30 points) (F Awan 78no, N Mirza 56, A Cummings 2-23)

GRADE 2

Quilter Cheviot Ellon Gordon 170 (17 points) (B Veldsman 62, J Barrett 45, U Shirzad 3-15, L Broadley 3-44) Fraserburgh 173 for 8 (30 points) (L Bowie 57no, C Gospel 39, R Wade 3-36, R Greenfield 3-39)

GRADE 3

Methlick 147 for 9 (16 points) (C Addison 31, A Veersema 29, S Mir 2-15, S Chouksey 2-24) 2nd Gordonians 150 for 8 (30 points) (S Hounsome 60, U Basavaraju 36, T Duffy 4-10, A Veersema 3-16)

2nd Siyapa 298 for 3 (30 points) (H Masood 105no, B Kamal 64, R Moir 2-55) 2nd Methlick 41 (4 points) (A Ahmad 7-17, M Hassan 2-2)