Matthew Cross and Michael Leask in Scotland’s T20 World Cup squad

By Callum Law
September 22, 2022, 3:19 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 4:10 pm
Matthew Cross, left, is in Scotland's squad for the T20 World Cup
Matthew Cross, left, is in Scotland's squad for the T20 World Cup

North-east cricketers Matthew Cross and Michael Leask have been selected in Scotland’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

Former Aberdeenshire wicketkeeper-batter Cross, who is Saltires vice-captain, and ex-Stoneywood Dyce all-rounder Leask are in Shane Burger’s 15-man squad for next month’s tournament in Australia.

Scotland’s campaign begins against the West Indies at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval on Monday October 17.

As many as 40 players were considered for the squad which was selected by head coach Burger, assistant coach Craig Wright and batting consultant Stevie Gilmour.

Former Scotland player George Salmond chaired the selection meeting, with Scottish South Asian representative Moneeb Iqbal present as an advisor.

Interim head of performance Toby Bailey and Ken Godsman from the Scottish Cricketers Association were present as observers.

Uncapped all-rounder Brandon McMullen is a surprise inclusion after impressing during this summer’s regional series.

Coach pleased

Head coach Burger said: “It was good to see other younger players put performances in under pressure, and I have no doubt their opportunities will come in the not-too-distant future.

“For us to have 40-plus names on the table for selection is testament to the system growing the talent base and providing the senior men’s team with options.

“We are very pleased and excited to announce our 15 players for the T20 World Cup.

“We have selected 15 that we believe will make the desired impact we are looking for.

“For those players who are not going to the World Cup, we look forward to seeing them challenging for international honours in years to come.

Scotland head coach Shane Burger.
Scotland head coach Shane Burger

“The squad has a blend of youth and experience alongside locally-based players and county representatives.

“The balance of the team and chemistry is crucial to contributing to performances at the World Cup. We believe we have a good mix of the above and have selected players that are in form and can perform under pressure.”

The Scotland squad for the T20 World Cup is as follows: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross (vice-captain), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

Editor's Picks