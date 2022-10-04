Neil Drysdale: Indonesian disaster reminds us that nobody should ever go to a football match and not come home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Neil Drysdale: Indonesian disaster reminds us that nobody should ever go to a football match and not come home

By Neil Drysdale
October 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 9:09 am
At least 125 people were killed at a football match in Indonesia on October 1 2022. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock
At least 125 people were killed at a football match in Indonesia on October 1 2022. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock

The late cricket maestro Richie Benaud drew up a collection of rules which he used to keep sport of whatever kind in its proper perspective.

In his world, dropping a catch, missing a putt or fluffing a penalty should never be described by any commentator as a “disaster”, a “catastrophe” or a “tragedy”. These were words which should be reserved for when they are genuinely appropriate.

But, my God, how they were applicable as one surveyed the dreadful aftermath of the destruction which happened at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Indonesia on Saturday; one of those ghastly events where the unfolding pictures testified to a vision of Hell.

What happened in Indonesia?

At least 125 people died and hundreds of other supporters were injured in the aftermath of home team Arema FC’s loss to bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya at the overcrowded ground in East Java, and the sight of fans crying as they desperately searched for their friends and family members was accompanied by anger about over-officious policing.

The incident began after officers tear-gassed people who invaded the pitch and, as panic spread, thousands surged towards the exits, where many suffocated.

Scores of football fans were killed in Indonesia on Saturday October 1. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock

There was a baffled bemusement on the face of Nico Afinta, the police chief at the fixture, who had anticipated a tense atmosphere, but not the killing field which erupted amid scenes which have become eerily familiar to those who remember such events as the disasters at Hillsborough, Heysel, Ibrox, Bradford, and across the world, where too little concern was paid to public safety, often with appalling consequences.

Mr Afinta, who confirmed that two of his colleagues were among the victims, said: “It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars.

“But we would like to convey that not all of them were anarchic. Only about 3,000 entered the pitch”.

An investigation has been launched into the deaths of more than 120 fans at a football stadium in East Java. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock

Scores of hysterical fans “went to one point at the exit. Then there was a build-up, and in the process of accumulation, there was shortness of breath, lack of oxygen”.

The impact, of course, was grievous, not only on the pitch invaders, but the majority of supporters at the match who included children and elderly aficionados and who were solely interested in cheering on their team and enjoying their weekend football fix.

Why do these tragic events still happen?

Fifa President Gianni Infantino described it as “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension”, but that is the sort of platitude which belies the reality of these situations.

Namely, that we can comprehend why these sickening events occur, but not why they continue to cast a blight over a pursuit which has sufficient evidence of what to expect when fans are packed into arenas like sardines.

After all, it’s more than 50 years since the Ibrox Disaster, an afternoon early in 1971, when 66 Rangers supporters went to a match and never came home.

As in Indonesia, these were ordinary people caught up in a terrible event which quickly spiralled out of control.

At least 125 people were killed in a stampede at a football stadium in Indonesia on Saturday.

And, while there was no violence inside the Glasgow stadium as the prelude to the crush, the carnage, the veil of tristesse which enveloped the ground and taxed emergency services to the limit, the outcome left the same question: Why?

Anxiety, terror, pain, sadness, disbelief, horror…all these emotions were draped across Scotland on that terrible night.

And, just as the authorities in Indonesia had to downgrade their estimate of the number of fatalities – the initial reports spoke of as many as 174 deaths – there was awful confusion and chaos in the hours afterwards.

Strange how a so-called “beautiful game” can be the catalyst for so much grief.

Of course, something terrible had happened, but what was the full extent of it?

We all have our own memories of these occasions. I watched some of the video footage from those outside Kanjuruhan stadium and was moved by the stricken testimony of one fan who was clearly in shock, and said: “I can’t find my son. I can’t find him.”

Collective confusion lingers while futile anger builds

It took me back to how the little Fife community of Markinch was so grievously affected in 1971, as the village where Peter Easton, 13, Douglas Morrison, 15, Ronald Paton, 14, Mason Philip, 14, and Bryan Todd, 14, five schoolboys who lived within a few hundred yards of one another, perished together on the accursed Stairway 13, which had previously witnessed an accident in 1961 and near tragedies in 1967 and 1969.

Decades later, the photographs from the archives reflect the collective mystification and bewilderment, accompanied by futile anger, that so many lives should have been lost, in the midst of what should have been a festive visit to a sporting occasion.

The crushed barriers at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, where 66 people died after the crowd disaster in 1971.

And yet here we are in 2022, and another investigation has been launched into another grisly toll of football lovers.

Fifa, the world’s governing body, has declared that no “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police at matches.

But what’s the point of such edicts when they are apparently ignored by those who police these sort of hostile fixtures and where trouble has been forecast in advance?

And what consolation will it offer the bereaved families that Indonesian president Joko Widodo has called for this to be the “last soccer tragedy in the nation?”

It probably won’t be. And we’ll be asking the same things at some point in the future.

Strange how a so-called “beautiful game” can be the catalyst for so much grief.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Highland athletics hero Adam Gunn who took part in the Olympics in 1904.
Highland athlete Adam Gunn was the first Scots-born Olympics decathlon medal winner
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club (AAC)'s Aaron Odentz running the London Marathon.
Athletics: Aberdeen AAC's Aaron Odentz finishes as one of top-three Scots in London Marathon
Dougie Selman and Jemima Farley, winners of the Loch Ness Marathon.
Dougie Selman and Jemima Farley scoop top prizes at Baxters Loch Ness Marathon
Megan Keith (Inverness Harriers) will make a late decision over whether to compete in the Baxters River Ness 10k.
Great Britain international Megan Keith to make late call over Baxters River Ness 10k
Veteran Kenyan athlete Isaiah Kosgei.
Kenyan athlete Isaiah Kosgei targets another Loch Ness Marathon victory
Isla Mackay, Rob Sinclair and Monica Padilla after the 2022 Bennachie Hill Race.
Athletics: Run of bad luck sees Bennachie Hill Race women's title shared by Monica…
The Lionesses won the Euros in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/SPP/Shutterstock)
Neil Drysdale: True equality means treating women the same as men, not sticking them…
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the Burgie horse trials
Kyle Greig. Picture by Jim Irvine.
Athletics: Strong field assembles for Bennachie Hill Race
Matthew Cross in action for Scotland against the United Arab Emirates at Mannofield. Picture by Kath Flannery
Matthew Cross and Michael Leask in Scotland's T20 World Cup squad

More from Press and Journal

Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Ian Hamilton, who has died at the age of 97, was Aberdeen University rector from 1994 to 1996.
Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died…

Editor's Picks