Athletics: Aberdeen AAC’s Aaron Odentz finishes as one of top-three Scots in London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Athletics: Aberdeen AAC’s Aaron Odentz finishes as one of top-three Scots in London Marathon

By Daniel Rees
October 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club (AAC)'s Aaron Odentz running the London Marathon.
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club (AAC)'s Aaron Odentz running the London Marathon.

Aberdeen long-distance runner Aaron Odentz came home as the third-fastest Scot as he made his marathon debut in London on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who lives in Dyce and graduated from the University of Aberdeen earlier this year, ran 2:28:03 to round off a successful season which has seen him continue his transition to longer events, having previously been a middle-distance specialist.

More impressive still was that it was the first time Odentz had run over the marathon distance, having previously competed in 10k races and half marathons.

The two Scots to finish ahead of him in London were Shettleston’s Weynay Ghebresilasie – who was also the first Briton home – and Kenny Wilson of Moray.

Odentz’s sub-2:30 clocking came despite a minor misjudgement in the opening half of the race, where he admits he allowed himself to get carried away by the magnitude of the event.

The London Marathon is well known not only for its course which passes almost all of the capital’s landmarks, but equally its atmosphere, with thousands of people lining the streets to cheer on competitors of all abilities.

He said: “I started off slightly too quick, in hindsight.

“It was my first marathon, so I didn’t really know what to expect. I went through halfway about 30 seconds too quick and then suffered in the last six or seven kilometres.

“For a debut marathon, I was still pretty happy to get round.”

Odentz added: “You hear people who have done the London marathon before and they say how good the atmosphere is, but you take stuff like that with a pinch of salt – I don’t really believe all that stuff.

“But, actually, doing it on Sunday, the atmosphere – particularly going round Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge – was incredible.

“You didn’t really notice you were running and it probably spurred me on a bit too much. That’s probably why I went a bit too quick in the first half!”

Aaron Odentz won first place in the men’s 5k and 10k at Run Garioch this year. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Supporters help Odentz to finish line

Indeed, Odentz did suffer in the final stages of the race, as would be expected given the gruelling nature of the event – but the support of family, friends, and fellow Scots saw him through to the finish line on the Mall.

Odentz said: “It was at about 33k that I looked down at my watch, saw I was slowing down a bit, and thought: ‘that’s it, I’m not going to be able to take it back up.’

“It was just a case of staying mentally tough and holding on as best as possible.

“The crowds on the side of the road were great, so I was using them as much as I could.

“My friends and family were scattered about the course, which really helped. There were random Scottish people who saw the Aberdeen vest and started cheering on and shouting: ‘Go on Aberdeen’, which was really nice.”

It was a highly-encouraging performance from Odentz, who has recently joined Repsol Sinopec as a supply chain analyst.

With the London Marathon featuring as the final competition for many distance runners in the 2022 season, Odentz will now allow himself two to three weeks off before returning at the east district relays later this month.

He explained: “Over the winter, I want to focus on cross-country and help the team at Aberdeen AAC do as well as possible.

“I think we’ve got a really strong squad for the winter and we have the potential to finish really high up as a team at the east districts and national championships. That’s a goal, along with going for a sub-31 10k at some point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Dougie Selman and Jemima Farley, winners of the Loch Ness Marathon.
Dougie Selman and Jemima Farley scoop top prizes at Baxters Loch Ness Marathon
Megan Keith (Inverness Harriers) will make a late decision over whether to compete in the Baxters River Ness 10k.
Great Britain international Megan Keith to make late call over Baxters River Ness 10k
Veteran Kenyan athlete Isaiah Kosgei.
Kenyan athlete Isaiah Kosgei targets another Loch Ness Marathon victory
Isla Mackay, Rob Sinclair and Monica Padilla after the 2022 Bennachie Hill Race.
Athletics: Run of bad luck sees Bennachie Hill Race women's title shared by Monica…
The Lionesses won the Euros in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/SPP/Shutterstock)
Neil Drysdale: True equality means treating women the same as men, not sticking them…
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the Burgie horse trials
Kyle Greig. Picture by Jim Irvine.
Athletics: Strong field assembles for Bennachie Hill Race
Matthew Cross in action for Scotland against the United Arab Emirates at Mannofield. Picture by Kath Flannery
Matthew Cross and Michael Leask in Scotland's T20 World Cup squad
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Athletics: Alisha Rees ready for fresh start after London move
Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland will fight for the Commonwealth title.
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to fight for Commonwealth title

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks