Aberdeenshire Cricket Club president steps down with immediate effect

By Neil Drysdale
October 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeenshire CC president, Willie Donald
Aberdeenshire CC president, Willie Donald

Aberdeenshire CC president Willie Donald has stood down from the role with immediate effect.

The 69-year-old former Scotland player, who was formerly president and interim chief executive at Cricket Scotland, has decided to focus his attention on his family and his health.

Donald’s involvement with the Mannofield organisation dates back to 1969 when he regularly travelled from his home in Huntly for training sessions.

He was club captain from 1981 to 1983, was awarded 58 international caps between 1978 and 1987 and was part of the Scottish team when they first entered the Benson & Hedges Cup and Nat West Trophy one-day competitions.

One of his most memorable experiences was being involved in the Scotland team which beat a star-studded Lancashire line-up in the B&H Cup at North Inch in Perth in 1986.

In 2018, Donald set out the Vision 2030 strategy for Aberdeenshire, but after becoming president, had to deal with the financial impact of Covid on the organisation, while leading the move to restructure the club as a charity which is designed to ensure its long-term future.

He also helped negotiate the return of international cricket to Mannofield this summer, but Shire, who were relegated from the Eastern Premier League in 2019, have been unable to get back to the top flight of the competition in which they were champions in 2009 and 2014.

 

