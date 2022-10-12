Andy Dobbie – the volunteer who has been firing the Grampian Athletics League starter’s gun for 35 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Dobbie – the volunteer who has been firing the Grampian Athletics League starter’s gun for 35 years

By Daniel Rees
October 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 7:13 am
Athletics starter gun shooter Andy Dobbie.

By his own admission, Andy Dobbie can be slightly gruff at times.

The Grampian Athletics League stalwart, who has been involved with the organisation for nearly four decades, is known by youngsters, coaches, and officials as one of the competition’s lynchpins.

As the starter – or as some young athletes might say: “the man with the gun” – Dobbie has pulled the trigger on thousands of races over the years.

Many of those have included athletes who have gone on to become seasoned internationals for both Scotland and Great Britain.

Robbie Simpson, Rhona Auckland, Zoey Clark, Alisha Rees – the list of international athletes who tasted early competition in the Grampian Athletics League is both long and distinguished.

As with practically every other athletics competition in the country, the Grampian League relies solely on the time and the skill of volunteers – and Andy Dobbie is one of the most long-serving.

The league had already started by the time he got involved in the mid-1980s. The Peterhead-based former prison worker started volunteering alongside his wife, Linda, when their son, Mark, started at Peterhead Athletics Club.

In 1986, Mr Dobbie was handed a starter’s gun by a gentleman who remarked: “it would be better the gun going to you than going to me” – and so began what Mr Dobbie describes as his trek into officialdom.

Large, moustached, and gun in hand, Mr Dobbie understands he could come across as a little intimidating to a youngster competing in their first-ever competition.

But behind the appearance is a man who is a gentle giant – who would only disqualify an athlete as a very last resort. Listening to him talk, you would be surprised if he has disqualified a youngster at all.

Dobbie said: “If kids have great difficulty at the start and I’m the starter or marksman, I will always take time to help and show them what to do. I won’t stand and roar.

“I’m one for saying: ‘it’s a faulty start, it’s OK.’

“Don’t blame the kids, as it’s the last thing you want – to see a kid going away crying because they didn’t get to do what they’ve come to do.”

Zoey Clark in action in the women’s 400m heats at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Alexander Stadium, August 3 2022. Clark will almost certainly have started Grampian Athletics League races on the sound of Andy Dobbie’s gun.

Mr Dobbie is as much a believer in leniency as he is in grassroots athletics.

The 70-year-old still serves as the Grampian Athletics League secretary and, having been the starter for developing athletes in the 1980s and 90s, he now finds himself as the starter for their sons and daughters more than 30 years later.

The Davidson family is a prime example.

Helping generations flourish in athletics

Mark Davidson, who went on to become the Scottish national record holder for the 400m hurdles, competed in the Grampian Athletics League in the 80s, when it was sponsored by Grampian Television.

In the 2010s, Mr Dobbie then found himself as the starter for a race which featured Mark Davidson’s daughter – who herself is now a reigning national champion after winning the 100m hurdles title on home turf in August.

He said: “I can remember starting a 200m race, and I’d never noticed this wee girl before – but when she ran, she was fast.

“I started this 200m race for an under-11 girls age-group, and this girl took off – if you’ll pardon the expression – like a bat out of hell.

Jane Davidson, left – the Scottish 100m hurdles champion. Andy Dobbie has officiated at events involving both Jane and her dad Mark.

“I watched her and she was heading down the main straight when the rest of them were coming off the bend.

“She went on to win that race, and that young athlete was Jane Davidson.

“I was speaking to her mum afterwards, and Fiona said she’s got just what her dad had.

“I look at her now, and she’s fairly coming on as a sprint hurdles specialist.”

‘Meets are for the kids – and I hope league never forgets it’

If he isn’t starting races or explaining to first-timers how to stay inside their lanes, Mr Dobbie will often meander to the far side of the track at the Chris Anderson Stadium to soak in some of the field events.

When spying he has a few spare moments, other servants of the league over the years will head over to speak to Mr Dobbie for a quick catch-up, and a reminisce about meets at Balmoor and Balgownie – venues which have long since stopped hosting athletics competitions.

Dobbie said: “The likes of Willy Russell when he comes in – he has a wander around the arena and he always makes a beeline over and speaks to me for a wee while as soon as I get a break.

“I like to talk to everybody. It’s great to see everybody enjoying themselves.

“It’s for the kids – that’s what these meets are for, and I hope the league never forgets it.”

