Andy Dobbie – the volunteer who has been firing the Grampian Athletics League starter’s gun for 35 years

By his own admission, Andy Dobbie can be slightly gruff at times.

The Grampian Athletics League stalwart, who has been involved with the organisation for nearly four decades, is known by youngsters, coaches, and officials as one of the competition’s lynchpins.

As the starter – or as some young athletes might say: “the man with the gun” – Dobbie has pulled the trigger on thousands of races over the years.

Many of those have included athletes who have gone on to become seasoned internationals for both Scotland and Great Britain.

Robbie Simpson, Rhona Auckland, Zoey Clark, Alisha Rees – the list of international athletes who tasted early competition in the Grampian Athletics League is both long and distinguished.

As with practically every other athletics competition in the country, the Grampian League relies solely on the time and the skill of volunteers – and Andy Dobbie is one of the most long-serving.

The league had already started by the time he got involved in the mid-1980s. The Peterhead-based former prison worker started volunteering alongside his wife, Linda, when their son, Mark, started at Peterhead Athletics Club.

In 1986, Mr Dobbie was handed a starter’s gun by a gentleman who remarked: “it would be better the gun going to you than going to me” – and so began what Mr Dobbie describes as his trek into officialdom.

Large, moustached, and gun in hand, Mr Dobbie understands he could come across as a little intimidating to a youngster competing in their first-ever competition.

But behind the appearance is a man who is a gentle giant – who would only disqualify an athlete as a very last resort. Listening to him talk, you would be surprised if he has disqualified a youngster at all.

Dobbie said: “If kids have great difficulty at the start and I’m the starter or marksman, I will always take time to help and show them what to do. I won’t stand and roar.

“I’m one for saying: ‘it’s a faulty start, it’s OK.’

“Don’t blame the kids, as it’s the last thing you want – to see a kid going away crying because they didn’t get to do what they’ve come to do.”

Mr Dobbie is as much a believer in leniency as he is in grassroots athletics.

The 70-year-old still serves as the Grampian Athletics League secretary and, having been the starter for developing athletes in the 1980s and 90s, he now finds himself as the starter for their sons and daughters more than 30 years later.

The Davidson family is a prime example.

Helping generations flourish in athletics

Mark Davidson, who went on to become the Scottish national record holder for the 400m hurdles, competed in the Grampian Athletics League in the 80s, when it was sponsored by Grampian Television.

In the 2010s, Mr Dobbie then found himself as the starter for a race which featured Mark Davidson’s daughter – who herself is now a reigning national champion after winning the 100m hurdles title on home turf in August.

He said: “I can remember starting a 200m race, and I’d never noticed this wee girl before – but when she ran, she was fast.

“I started this 200m race for an under-11 girls age-group, and this girl took off – if you’ll pardon the expression – like a bat out of hell.

“I watched her and she was heading down the main straight when the rest of them were coming off the bend.

“She went on to win that race, and that young athlete was Jane Davidson.

“I was speaking to her mum afterwards, and Fiona said she’s got just what her dad had.

“I look at her now, and she’s fairly coming on as a sprint hurdles specialist.”

‘Meets are for the kids – and I hope league never forgets it’

If he isn’t starting races or explaining to first-timers how to stay inside their lanes, Mr Dobbie will often meander to the far side of the track at the Chris Anderson Stadium to soak in some of the field events.

When spying he has a few spare moments, other servants of the league over the years will head over to speak to Mr Dobbie for a quick catch-up, and a reminisce about meets at Balmoor and Balgownie – venues which have long since stopped hosting athletics competitions.

Dobbie said: “The likes of Willy Russell when he comes in – he has a wander around the arena and he always makes a beeline over and speaks to me for a wee while as soon as I get a break.

“I like to talk to everybody. It’s great to see everybody enjoying themselves.

“It’s for the kids – that’s what these meets are for, and I hope the league never forgets it.”