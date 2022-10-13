Cricket: Scotland’s final T20 World Cup warm-up match falls victim to torrential rain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s cricketers were denied the chance to play at one of world sport’s most famous venues when torrential rain washed out their final T20 World Cup warm-up match.

Richie Berrington’s side had been due to face the UAE at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground but the game was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The cancellation means Scotland go into Monday’s tournament opener against West Indies having played just three T20 matches since last year’s World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

However, upbeat coach Shane Burger said: “We haven’t played a lot of T20 cricket as a group since last year’s World Cup but we know what we can do in this format and I have faith that the guys are going to step up to the mark again when the tournament gets under way.

“It’s disappointing for everyone that the boys didn’t get to play at the MCG – it’s one of the world’s best cricket grounds – but now we focus on the tournament.”

This morning's warm-up match against @EmiratesCricket at the MCG has been abandoned without a ball bowled. ☹️@T20WorldCup | #FollowScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/MkxYaxlXJI — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 13, 2022

Scotland travel to Tasmania on Friday where, in addition to the Windies, they will face Ireland and Zimbabwe in their group fixtures.

The MCG hosted the first-ever Test match when Australia hosted England in 1877 and was also the venue for the inaugural One Day International in 1971 with England again the visitors.