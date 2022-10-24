Boxing: February focus for north’s professional fighters after notching latest wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trio of north boxers go into the winter still unbeaten as professionals after each adding third victories to their records.

The latest show – hosted by Inverness City Boxing Club at the city’s Drumossie Hotel – was a roaring success and the same venue will stage the next fight night on February 25.

In a six-round super bantamweight contest, Calum Turnbull, of Inverness, won by a unanimous decision against his capable opponent, Stephen Jackson, who travelled up from Manchester.

Birmingham’s Jahfieus Faure stood in the way of Turnbull’s club-mate George Stewart, but he emerged victorious in his four-round super featherweight match-up.

Alness boxer Adian Williamson, who has been training with Nairn Boxing Club, completed the north treble successes when he edged a close fight against Birmingham’s Karlo Wallace in a four-round contest in a super-lightweight bout.

Inverness City ABC head coach Laurie Redfern was thrilled to see the trio triumph in the “Highland Duel” fight night.

He said: “It was another really good night and we’re delighted for the boxers all to get the wins.

Turnbull ‘impressive’ and Williamson ‘close contest’

“Calum was impressive and he won every round. He was very fit, and he and George trained really well for their fights and that showed in their performances, which were comfortable.

“They spar with one another at a high-intensity level, with neither giving ground, mainly until about two weeks before the fights.

“Adian’s was a bit of a closer contest, but he came through with the win, which we’re happy about.”

Next up for Inverness City ABC will be five entrants competing in the Scottish Junior Championship from November 4 at Ravenscraig.

Redfern has also just signed up a batch of amateur boxers, all of whom should feature in a show on December 3, also at the Drumossie Hotel.

The head coach added the rising form of Turnbull and Stewart at the club is inspiring the new group joining as amateurs and hoping to follow in their footsteps.