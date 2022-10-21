Scotland to face Sweden in World Mixed Curling Championship semi-finals at Curl Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hosts Scotland edged into the last four of the World Mixed Curling Championship with a tense quarter-final victory against Germany at Curl Aberdeen.

The Scots, represented by Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop and Robyn Munro, defeated Germany 6-5 to set up a semi-final showdown against Sweden at 9.30am on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Scots, had defeated Hungary 6-4 to make it through to the last eight of the competition.

Switzerland take on Canada in the other semi-final with the final set to start at 2.30pm.

A tense quarter-final encounter with Germany could have gone either way, but Scotland bagged the win to progress at #WMxCC2022. 👊 Next up, semi-finals. Opponent TBD. 👀 Static camera coverage is available ▶️ https://t.co/BujRRVFCNP pic.twitter.com/oukVtUucZT — Scottish Curling (@scottishcurling) October 21, 2022

Meanwhile, British Curling’s Paralympic curlers lifted the Stirling Wheelchair International title for the first time at their season opener in Stirling’s The Peak ice rink.

In an event which boasted eight teams with international pedigree, the British squad of Jo Butterfield, Gregor Ewan, Charlotte McKenna, Hugh Nibloe, Stewart Pimblett and Gary Smith, which rotated throughout the week, dropped only one game in the tournament to lift the trophy.

Skip Gregor Ewan, from Elgin, said: “It’s been totally different this week.

“As a squad we have been trying a number of different things and playing particular attention to every detail including all of the small things that help to make a difference.

“From delivery to breathing right, it has been hard keeping that level of concentration up for a full eight ends but it definitely made a difference.

“It always helps to boost confidence to get a win at the start of our season, so it is brilliant and all the work we are putting in is making a difference.”